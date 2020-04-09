A total of six Nordic skiers from Lamoille Union High School and Peoples Academy have been named to the Division 2 All-State teams.
• From Lamoille: Maggie McGee, MegAnne Gilmore, Jasper Henderson and Elias Gillen.
• From Peoples: Anna Isselhardt and Linden Osborne.
The Division 1 and 2 All-State selections are decided by how skiers finish at the two individual state championship races. Racers’ times in the individual classic and skate races are totaled up; the top 10 racers for both boys and girls make the all-state team while skiers 11-15 make the honorable mention squad.
Lamoille sophomore Maggie McGee was the top local skier, finishing No. 2 on the Division 2 All-State Team.
“She put in a solid summer and fall of training and it showed right out of the gate this winter,” Lamoille coach Jeff Beal said. McGee finished second in one individual race at states and third in the other, and qualified for junior nationals.
Henderson was the No. 5 skier on the boys Division 2 All-State squad and qualified for the Eastern High School Championships that were later postponed because of the coronavirus.
“I was psyched to see him improve as he did this year,” Beal said. Henderson was outside the top 10 at both state races last year.
Gillen of Lamoille and Isselhardt of Peoples were each No. 10 on the Division 2 All-State squads. Isselhardt, a freshman at PA, finished eighth in skate; Gillen was eighth in classic.
Gilmore of Lamoille’s and Osborne of Peoples are on the Division 2 Honorable Mention team. Osborne was the No. 11 skier in the division. Gilmore, a track and long-distance running star for Lamoille, was the No. 14 skier in the division.