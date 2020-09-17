High school sports in northern Vermont are set to kick off later than initially expected this month.
The return to school on Sept. 8 also signaled the start of practice for fall sports squads at high schools across the Green Mountain State. Some of those teams, particularly in southern Vermont, were given the green light to compete against other schools as soon as Sept. 21.
That’s not the case in the northern half of the state though; the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference, the governing body for about 40 schools big and small located above an invisible line stretching from Thetford to Middlebury, has decided to hold off an extra week and start competitions between schools in all sports beginning on Sept. 28.
“They made a decision, and I don’t necessarily blame them,” said Bob Johnson, the associate executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, the overarching governing body for all high school athletics in the state.
The other major athletic conference in Vermont, the Southern Vermont League, is planning to start competitions during the week of Sept. 21 — as long as the state and school reopening plans are on target and there are no steps backwards in terms of COVID-19.
The decision by the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference was made in large part to better prepare teams.
In Vermont, in order to compete in team sports, athletes must have first participated in 10 practices. Practices can typically begin in mid-August, but that changed for this unorthodox year to Sept. 8.
Johnson said the number of schools using different educational models — in person learning, remote learning and a hybrid of the two — mean teams will reach the required 10 practices at different times.
“The concern in the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference was that not all schools would have 10 days of practice in,” with practice only starting on Sept 8, Champlain Valley Union Athletic Director Dan Shepardson said.
“This wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction, we looked at what was best for the majority of schools in our league,” he said. “We’re a league, we’re doing it together. It was fair and well thought out.”
In a normal year, the Vermont Principals’ Association requires teams to play a certain number of regular season games for postseason tournament eligibility, but that has been waived this year, too.
Delaying the start of competitions another week in an already short season could have put schools in jeopardy of missing the playoffs before that waiver, so when it came down the decision to delay starting sports was made much easier according to Pat Merriam, the spokesperson for the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference and the athletic director at Essex.
“If you play eight, you play eight. If you play four, you play four. That has certainly taken the pressure off, and rightly so,” Merriam said.
The decision to delay also gives teams and officials another week to take stock of the COVID-19 situation across the state.
“At this juncture, safety is huge,” Lamoille Athletic Director Tim Messier said. “It’s important to be cautious and not rush into things.”
A shorter season might seem like a bummer for most student-athletes, but they do still get to practice and play.
“We understand things are less than ideal, but we are willing to go with what the NVAC says, it’s the best situation for our kids,” Peoples Academy Athletic Director Matthew Ehrenreich said.
“I’m excited for the games to begin,” South Burlington Activities Director Michael Jabour said. “I think we’re in a better place than we were in the spring.”
Despite the later start, the prevailing mood seems to be optimism
“We’re excited to get started,” Stowe Athletic Director Kevin Lipple said.
•••
Soccer and field hockey
Three staples of the fall athletics season, boys’ and girls’ soccer and field hockey, are being affected by delays differently.
The Vermont Principals’ Association has pushed back the planned playoffs for boys’ and girls’ soccer; instead of state championship games on Oct. 31 those title tilts will now be played Nov. 7.
So, soccer teams in northern Vermont who lost games the week of Sept. 21 can now make them up with an extra week of the regular season in mid-October, before the playoffs start.
“All the games that were supposed to be the week of the 21 are now on the week of Oct. 19th,” Lipple said.
All told, Stowe boys’ soccer will still play eight games and girls’ soccer will play nine. That seems to be the trend for most schools across northern Vermont — the majority of the soccer squads at CVU, Lamoille, Peoples Academy and South Burlington also all have eight or nine games on their schedules.
Field hockey is being hit harder by the change. That regular season is still set to end on Oct. 17, with the title games scheduled for Oct. 31. With no extra week on the back end of the season field hockey teams that lost games during the week of Sept. 21 won’t get them back.
So, most field hockey teams only have around six games on the books.
Moving the playoffs back a week would have helped get more games in, but Jabour thinks the Vermont Principals’ Association made the right call regarding field hockey. Six games isn’t a lot for any high school team, but it’s better than no games.
“Field hockey is affected by weather more than soccer,” Shepardson agreed.
“Look at it as a positive, you get to play six games, there’s playoffs,” Jabour said, which wasn’t the case in the spring.
Some schools are being proactive in making up even more games that could be lost in mid- and late-September.
But for Lamoille County schools, games scheduled before Sept. 21 are “gone and past,” Messier said. He doesn’t expect they’ll be able to make them up as official games, but if school reopenings are still going smoothly he does think some scrimmages against teams his squads were supposed to play earlier in the season could happen.
“We might consider that,” Messier said, but admitted that some schools have ruled out any scrimmages already.
Other sports
All competitions’ delayed until the end of September means that the regular seasons for some fall sports, like golf, will never get off the ground. Golfers typically start competing against other schools during the first week back in school. They can’t do that this year, and the qualifying tournaments for the boys’ state championships are already scheduled for early October – girls’ teams don’t have to qualify for states and simply move straight on to the state championship event – so many teams are simply planning for those qualifying or state championship tournaments to serve as their first competitions against other schools.
“We only had a week, 10 days max to get matches in before sectionals,” Shepardson said. “It didn’t make sense for a full league schedule,”
Coaches do have the option to try to get a match against another local team in that short window, but that’s going to be a local case-by-case decision. Other schools are taking a different approach, thanks to another waiver.
“We’re just counting practice rounds for scoring purposes, and if you want to play someone local before sectionals you can certainly do that,” Shepardson said.
“Our practices count as matches,” Jabour said. Finding time for those practices is tricky though, as golf has been one sport this year that the public can do without many restrictions and is extremely popular, with local courses often packed to overflowing.
Schools are getting creative for other sports too, like volleyball.
Another sport with several question that still need to be answered is cross country. Just who can host meets, and how many schools should attend those and what to do with any spectators is still being determined. So, schools are trying to emphasize enjoying the sport of running more.
“Getting out there and enjoying practice,” Ehrenreich said.
“The one certainty right now seems to be uncertainty,” Messier said about the entire fall season. “But I know my kids are excited, the community is excited and our coaches are excited.”
“The kids are just excited to be back and ready to start playing,” Ehrenreich echoed. “It’s a unique situation, but we’ll make the best of it.”
