As winter transitions to mud season, cold-weather sports are over for local high school teams.
Some Lamoille County athletes were met with flashbacks to last post-season, when COVID-19 first hit the area.
This was particularly true for Stowe High squads — the school had to pull all of its hockey and basketball teams out of the playoffs prematurely after positive cases of the virus were identified in the school.
• One area team’s success this year literally had the athletes dancing. The Lancer Dancers from Lamoille Union notched a pair of silver team medals in the high school dance championships.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the competition was held Saturday in a virtual format — the teams performed live in empty gyms and recorded their performances for the judges.
Of the three disciplines offered in Vermont varsity dance, the perennially strong Lamoille squad placed second in the hip-hop and jazz categories. The big school on the other side of the big peak, Mount Mansfield, took gold in both of those competitions.
• The Lamoille Union boys’ basketball team was stacked with seniors this year, but went into the playoffs with the fewest number of regular season minutes logged in all of Division 2. The team went 4-1, evidence of how the pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule — fewer games than anyone, half as many contests played as some squads.
The boys won their first playoff game, 48-24 against Lyndon on St. Patrick’s Day. But then they ran into the brick wall that is the No. 2 seed Montpelier, which went 7-0, pre-playoffs.
On Saturday, Montpelier trounced Lamoille 74-36, behind a 34-point, 10-rebound game from Leo Riby-Williams. Lamoille seniors Shane Royer and Matt Selby scored 7 each in their final high school game.
• On Friday, the 7-1 Peoples girls’ basketball squad had to unceremoniously bow out of the tournament, forfeiting to Oxbow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.