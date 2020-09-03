In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis in April, many Americans, many Vermonters, have struggled with how to respond to racial and social inequities in what is a largely white state. Many have gone to protests, put out signs, called on their leaders for change. Some groups in Vermont have been working for this change all along.
Lamoille Restorative Center in Hyde Park has been working on issues of racial and social injustice within Vermont’s court system for over 40 years. And, given funding uncertainties in Montpelier and Washington D.C., it’s more important than ever to sustain this great nonprofit.
That’s why, with support from Union Bank, the cycling community has come together to put on Ride for Justice on Saturday, Sept. 19. Ride for Justice is a solo or team bike race from Parking Lot #4 at Smugglers’ Notch Resort to the top of the Notch. The team and individual with the most ascents over a six-hour period wins.
All proceeds benefit the Lamoille Restorative Center.
“We stand in solidarity with Black Americans and people of color, and are committed to address the intersecting issues of race, and economic, health and social justice,” said Heather Hobart, executive director of Lamoille Restorative Center “We have an obligation to step up and provide leadership in our community’s efforts to become a place where every citizen is fully valued, respected and treated with dignity.”
Entrants will receive a raffle ticket, meal ticket, drink ticket, a Ride for Justice T-shirt and a pair of Darn Tough Vermont socks with the entry fee. Additional raffle tickets will be for sale after the ride.
Apres race festivities take place in front of the base lodge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort. Face masks and social distancing required.
For information on registration, start times, COVID-19 restrictions, team options and age divisions, go to bit.ly/3lxAfWQ.
