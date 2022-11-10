Registration for the 2022-2023 youth basketball season is open, the Hyde Park sports committee has announced.
Register by Saturday, Nov. 12 for the early bird discount. Registration closes on Friday, Nov. 23.
For questions, scholarship applications or if you are interested in being a referee, email mchllpelletier@yahoo.com or visit bit.ly/3TaoCVn.
