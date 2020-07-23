Jason Corliss of Barre captured the 2020 Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road, winning the 41st running of the annual 150-lap feature race for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models at the Thunder Road track.
Corliss and rookie Street Stock driver Kyler Davis of Berlin were the only two winners on July 6, as rain canceled the rest of the card.
Corliss’s win was his second straight in the division and the 17th of his career. He battled points leader Marcel Gravel of Wolcott through 110 laps before finally getting clear of him, then held off late-charging drivers.
Davis’ victory was his first on the Barre high banks; he beat fellow freshman Luke Peters in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks 25-lap feature race. Davis started in the fifth spot, worked his way up the field, passed Peters for the lead, then edged him by less than a yard at the finish line.
Ten laps into the race, rain halted the 40-lap feature for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers; that race will be run tonight, July 23. The makeup date for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors feature race hasn’t been announced yet.
Drivers will be back at the track tonight, July 23, for the Country Camper Midseason Championships. All four divisions will have double-point feature races after the Flying Tigers finish their postponed feature.
Here’s a recap of the top five drivers in the two feature races last Thursday, plus how local drivers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.
For full results and up-to-date season point standings: thunderroadvt.com.
Late Models
1. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
2. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
3. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
4. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
5. Tyler Cahoon, 38, St. Johnsbury
6. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
10. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
Street Stocks
2. Kyler Davis, 69, Berlin
2. Luke Peters, 26, Groton
3. James Dopp, 0, Northfield
4. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford
5. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
8. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morristown
9. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
22. Thomas Peck, 26, Waterbury
