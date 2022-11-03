In a hotly contested matchup, the Stowe U10 girls’ hockey squad earned an intense victory in their first game of the season. With a strong core of returning players, this year’s team showed a well-balanced attack and strong defense in a hard-earned win at Essex.
In the first period, Stowe turned strong defense by Bridgette St.Pierre into instant offense provided by Stormy Challenger, resulting in an early Stowe goal. Essex would answer back with two unanswered goals despite poised goaltending by Stowe’s Ellery Hughes. Emma Nigro, Hannah Lamb and Sophia Flint of Stowe provided strong forechecking throughout the first, keeping the balanced Essex attack mostly under wraps.
Back-and-forth scoring would continue in the second period, with Addison Kneale knotting the score at 3-3 just under a minute after the break.
Taking the feed from Challenger, Kneale maintained speed and buried a top-shelf wrist shot with balance and power. Catherine McLaughlin, Madison Widen and Natalie Kubalova rounded out Stowe’s defensive unit that had to deal with Essex’s slippery and skilled Ryan Wolf-Leventry and her hat trick of goals.
Challenger had an answer each time though, netting four of her own goals by the end of the second. With just about two minutes to go in the frame, Stowe’s Molly Schultze put a bit of distance in the game, picking up her own rebound off a breakaway to put Stowe up 6-4 entering the third.
Two quick goals in the third by Essex’s speedy offense tied up the score at six apiece, putting Stowe in a must-score situation with nine minutes to go. Linemates Annabelle St.Pierre and Reese Henderson showed veteran leadership and intensity as they banged at the puck in front of the net, each time coming up slightly short against Essex’s netminder.
It took a game-winning wrist shot from Stowe’s Claire McLaughlin, in her U10 debut, to put Stowe up, 7-6, completing a hard-fought game by both sides.
Stowe hosts St. Albans Sunday, Nov. 6, in a 9:15 a.m. matchup.
— Bob St.Pierre
