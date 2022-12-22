On Friday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Hazen boys’ basketball teams will play Peoples Academy.
Aaron Hill, the Hazen varsity coach, has organized a special purple and gold night event to honor Hardwick Academy and its championship teams.
A banner will be unveiled naming those teams, and members of those teams are invited for a ceremony just before the varsity game.
A new trophy case is also being built to house many of the academy’s trophies.
T-shirts in many sizes will be for sale, $10 without trim and $13 with the trim.
Call 802-595-3419 or email mjcabc@yahoo.com to order.
