Power Play Sports and Lost Nation/Revolution are the class of the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball Association in the early going this season.
Both teams are 3-0 so far, followed by Bruce Robson Trucking at 2-1, four teams at 1-2 — Petrolito Contracting, Lamb Family Maple, Vermont Dog Trainer and All American Foam — with Local Electric, a new team this season, sitting at 0-3.
In games Sunday, Dec. 22, Lost Nation edged Bruce Robson Trucking 79-72, Power Play blew past Lamb Family Maple 120-75, All American Foam beat Petrolito Contracting 79-73, and Vermont Dog Trainer bested Local Electric 63-73.
Games are played on Sunday at Peoples Academy.