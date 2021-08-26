American Legion Post 33 baseball has a few upcoming events.
On Sunday, Aug. 29: There is a parent and player next-level baseball developmental meeting for ages 11-18 at the Peoples Academy high school field, 11:15 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29: Free baseball hitting clinic for ages 11-15 at the Peoples Academy high school field, from 9-11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12: Baseball tryouts for summer 2022 at the Peoples field. Starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. For ages 13-19 as of Jan. 1, 2022.
To register and for additional information, contact keith.woodland@lsuu.org.
