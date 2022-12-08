The ace pitcher who led the combined Peoples Academy/Stowe High School baseball team to two straight state championships will be trading in his green and gold school colors for scarlet red, becoming the first Raider ever to play Division I college ball.
Senior hurler Ben Alekson recently signed a letter of intent to play ball for the Fairfield University Stags.
The NCAA DI school, located in Fairfield, Conn., competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
According to Tim Albertson, Stowe High School’s athletic director, Alekson will be the first Stowe athlete to play Division I college baseball.
He said Alekson has also secured a roster spot on the Vermont Lake Monsters for next summer.
Albertson said Mark May, who skippered the team from 1988 through 1999, told him there were some Stowe students who played college ball, but none of them went to a DI school.
Stowe’s most famous baseball player, Sonny Davis, bypassed college ball completely, going pro straight out of high school, after graduating from Stowe High in 1950. Davis, who played professional baseball for the Boston Braves, also coached at his hometown school for years. He died last year.
Junior league strong
Alekson cut his teeth in the Stowe Youth Baseball league, and he isn’t the only youth league alumni making waves. Blaine Gillespie, a 10-year-old Stoweite who has been playing since his tee ball days at the age of 4, was recently selected to the New England Regional All-Star team that competed last month in the 10-and-under National All-State Select Championship in Marietta, Georgia.
Damon Brink, president of both the Stowe farm league and Lamoille County Baseball, said Alekson is the kind of big kid player who still takes time to mentor the younger kids.
“I think he recognizes how valuable it was for him, and how important it is to have someone to look up to,” Brink said.
Stowe High hasn’t had a varsity baseball team since 2012, when too few students expressed interest and the sport was terminated and all Stowe players joined the cooperative team with sister school, and erstwhile archrival, Peoples Academy.
However, a curious thing happened over the past decade — Stowe Youth Baseball saw a renaissance in town, with scores of kids coming out year after year. At this point, many of the best players on the combined squad are Raiders.
“We have another crew of kids that are coming up in the 9-13-year range and there are some really good ball players in there,” Brink said. “It’s gonna be fun to see what they can do in five years or so.”
