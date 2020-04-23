Senior Paige Pierce, freshman Shelby Wells and four other members of the Peoples Academy girls varsity basketball team have been named to Mountain League all-star teams.
Pierce, a four-year varsity player, was voted the Mountain League Player of the Year while Wells was named Mountain League Rookie of the Year.
Senior Amy Yando and underclassmen Mychaela Watson and Gracie Beck were named to the Mountain League Honorable Mention team.
Melania Fogg was selected as PA’s recipient of the annual Pete Hartt Award. The award honors a player “who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.” The award is named for Pete Hartt, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
Yando and Pierce were also selected to play in the annual North-South Senior All-Star games, a showcase of the top graduating talent in Vermont’s four high school divisions. However, the games were canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
The all-stars led Peoples to an 18-4 record and to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 tournament.
Pierce, a major scoring threat, had always found other ways to contribute to her team. As a senior, Pierce put everything together.
“Going into the season, I knew we were going to have a strong team with the players we had returning from last year and the newcomers joining this year,” Pierce said. “Being named Player of the Year for the Mountain League couldn’t have been possible without my coaches, teammates and family supporting me.”
For the season, Pierce averaged seven points per game in PA’s balanced offense, plus four rebounds and three assists.
“Paige is one of those competitive players who has all of the fundamentals down,” said Stowe coach Marcy Falcone. “It was tough to find a weakness when playing against her.”
“I guess I never really thought I would get it this year,” Pierce said about being named Player of the Year, partly because her scoring average went down this season. “On the floor, I was just trying to be the best teammate and player I could be.”
“I was trying to create opportunities for myself, but with the team we had this year and a lot of really talented athletes, I was trying to create opportunities for them more than ever before,” she said.
“She plays solid at both ends of the court and was effective offensively and defensively every time we played PA,” Falcone said. “She appeared to lead without taking over control of the game, which means she made her entire team more effective.
“She’s one of those players that any coach would love to have on their team,” Falcone said.
“Our team this year was full of really hard-working players,” Pierce said. “The freshmen contributed so much.”
Wells was one of those freshmen. The sharpshooting Wells hit 35 percent of her 3-point attempts and averaged 14 points and four per game. Wells was the only PA player to average more than 10 points per game; she scored 28 in a game against Danville.
Yando, a four-year varsity player, averaged nearly six points, three assists and two steals per game.
Beck, a principal inside threat, averaged nearly six points and six rebounds per game.
Watson averaged five points per game.
Also on the Mountain League Honorable Mention team were Hazel Albee of Fairfax and Natalie Geoffroy of Hazen.
The Mountain League First Team: Jaycee Douglas and Paige Superneau of Fairfax, Colleen Flinn of Danville, Abby Lehmann of Stowe and Kamryn Boyce of Richford.
The Mountain League Second Team: Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree, Stowe’s Rachel Cunningham, Richford’s Elizabeth Snider, Northfield’s Piper Mattson and Danville’s Rylie Cadieux.
Richford’s Jordin Jacobs was named Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year, Tammy Rainville of Danville was named the Mountain League Coach of the Year, Danville received the Team Hustle award and Northfield received the Team Sportsmanship award.