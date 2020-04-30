Peoples Academy point guard Joe Buonanno and Hazen’s Isaiah Baker are the 2019-20 Mountain League Co-Players of the Year in boys basketball.
Buonanno’s coach, Scott Verzilli, was honored as Mountain League Coach of the Year and his teammate Charlie Veit was voted to the Mountain League Second Team.
Buonanno was also selected for the annual North-South Senior All-Star games, a showcase of the top boys and girls senior hoop talent in Vermont, but those games have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Buonanno, Verzilli and Veit led Peoples to the Division 3 semifinals for the second straight year.
The league coaches decide on the postseason honors.
“I was very surprised to hear that I had received this honor along with Hazen star Isaiah Baker,” Buonanno said. “Usually I’m not huge on individual awards, but this felt special.”
He’s began playing basketball third grade, and “it’s been a passion of mine every since.”
“Joe is the best leader I’ve ever seen. The way he led this team is a big reason we made it as far as we did,” Verzilli said.
Buonanno has been on the Peoples varsity for four years and the starting point guard for three, and “this is going to be hard for me, to see him leave,” Verzilli said. “It’s been an honor just to be there on the court with him.”
Buonanno’s offense took a major leap this year; he scored in double figures in 20 of PA’s 23 games, averaging just over 13 points per game, five rebounds and four assists.
Verzilli has enjoyed watching Buonanno develop.
“He struggled some his freshman year, but he kept working to get to where he is today,” Verzilli said. “Even this year, if he was struggling offensively, he would make it up with a great defensive game. That’s the type of all-around player he is. He’s always been a standout defender, but we saw him mature offensively over four years.”
Buonanno is from Wolcott, which offers school choice to middle and high school students. Stowe High coach John Decker had to coach against Buonanno for three years, and often wished he’d come to Stowe instead.
“His leadership drove that team to the semifinals,” Decker said. He ran the offense, but his defense is what stood out to Decker.
When Stowe played Hazen, the Mountain League’s other Player of the Year, Isaiah Baker, looked unstoppable. Buonanno happened to be sitting behind the Stowe bench, and during a break in the action Decker jokingly asked Buonanno how he stopped Baker.
“He gave us two quick tips that my coaches and I weren’t seeing. We made the adjustments and it worked. He’s got a brilliant mind,” Decker said.
For his part, Buonanno gives credit to his teammates, the coaches, and community support.
Coach of the Year
Verzilli was named the Mountain League Coach just months after a major operation that threatened to keep him off the sideline this season.
“Scott is a success story that warms the heart of all,” Buonanno said. He and his coach have a special relationship, and he thinks that helped them to be successful.
“Scott is very deserving of this achievement, leading a Wolves team who had not been to Barre in close to 20 years back to the Aud two years in a row,” Buonanno said about his coach. “I truly believe that his love for coaching got him through the darkest times that are unimaginable to many.”
“Scott deserves coach of the year, not just for the Mountain League, but for the state,” Decker said. “No one, including myself, thought they would make the second round of the playoffs,” but Verzilli and the Wolves got all the way to the semifinals and nearly knocked off Thetford, which won the championship for the second straight year.
“He’s an incredible human being, and someone I look up to as a coach,” Decker said.
“I am so proud of this team and how they pulled together, especially toward the end of the year,” Verzilli said. “They found a goal and common purpose, each individual got better, and that made the team better. That was the focus all year.”
“As a coach, that’s what you are looking for,” Verzilli said.
Veit honored
Charlie Veit was named to the Mountain League Second Team in his second year on varsity. He was a solid scorer as a sophomore; this season, the junior scored 352 points, averaging 15 points, three rebounds and two assists per game.
“That young man can do anything, on or off the court,” Verzilli said. “He’d just take over games.”
On the Mountain League Second Team with Veit are Carl Bruso and Cam Meunier of Fairfax, Nick Carswell of Richford and Ethan Melen of Danville.
Joining Baker and Buonanno on the first team are Winooski’s Trevon Bradley, Stowe’s Max McKenna and Danville’s Ian Steele.
On the Mountain League Honorable Mention team are Stowe’s Roshawn and Rashane Russell, Hazen’s Carter Hill, Northfield’s Preston Lilly and Winooski’s Sharras McIver.