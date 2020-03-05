Boys basketball
No. 6 Peoples Academy 44, No. 3 Bellows Falls 33
Feb. 29
Peoples used a tough defense to upset No. 3 Bellows Falls in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
That punched Peoples’ ticket to the Barre Auditorium and the D-3 semifinals for the second straight season. Peoples takes on No. 7 Thetford, the defending D-3 state champ, in the semifinals tonight, March 5, at 8:15.
No. 1 Hazen and No. 4 Enosburg square off in the other D-3 semifinal earlier that night.
Peoples made the long trek to Bellows Falls for its quarterfinal matchup, hoping to hold down the Terriers’ offense, and that’s just what happened.
“It was a well-played game,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said. “To be able to rely on our defense to win games, that’s what we’ve been focusing on all year.”
Peoples led 22-19 at the half, then held Bellows Falls to just two third-quarter points and led 33-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We wanted it to be a low-scoring game,” Verzilli said. “We knew they were going to bring pressure, and we wanted to slow things down. We did, and that worked in our favor.”
Charlie Veit led the Wolves with 16 points and Tamirat Tomlinson had 10. Senior point guard Joe Buonanno did a bit of everything for Peoples, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, and Jake Wilson had 10 rebounds.
Ryan Kelly led Bellows Falls with 14 points.
“He had a good all-around game,” Verzilli said of Kelly, but the Wolves were able to hold the rest of the team in check.
Peoples also made the D-3 semifinals last year, but lost a squeaker to eventual runner-up Williamstown at the Aud.
Bellows Falls finishes 14-8. Peoples is now 13-9.
No. 6 Middlebury 66, No. 11 Lamoille 58
Feb. 26
Middlebury outscored Lamoille by six points in the fourth quarter in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Tyler Buxton was the man for Middlebury, finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Timothy Goettelmann had 10 points for the victors.
Shane Royer led Lamoille with 16 points; Jackson Stanton had 11 and Ethan Alexander had eight.
Lamoille trailed by 14 at one point in the first half, closed it to nine at halftime, and rallied in the third quarter to take the lead. But the Lancers ran out of gas, and Middlebury was able pull away.
“We came out in the second half and played good basketball,” Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said. “I love my team; we will be back next year.”
Lamoille finished the season 10-11.
In the quarterfinals, Middlebury lost to No. 3 Montpelier.
No. 6 Peoples Academy 52, No. 11 BFA Fairfax 45
Feb. 26
Joe Buonanno and Charlie Veit has 16 points apiece in an opening-round win over BFA Fairfax in the Division 3 playoffs, and Tamirat Tomlinson had 10 points.
The win was notable because PA lost twice to Fairfax in the regular season.
Cam Meunier and Andrew Stevens each scored 12 points for BFA Fairfax, which finished the season of 9-12.
Girls basketball
Lamoille 56, Williamstown 32
Feb. 27
Lamoille stormed to a 20-point halftime lead, then coasted to a win in the final game of the regular season.
Ten players scored for Lamoille; Heidi Tinker was the top scorer with 14 points.
Brianna McLaughlin led Williamstown with nine points.
Lamoille, 8-12, earned the No. 11 seed in Division 2. The Lancers played at No. 6 Mount Abraham on Wednesday, after press time, in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Williamstown, 5-15, is ranked No. 14 in Division 3 and opened the playoffs at No. 3 Thetford on Wednesday.
The Peoples Academy girls basketball team opened its 2020 postseason on Wednesday, March 4, after press time. The No. 4 Wolves hosted No. 13 Leland & Gray in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Girls hockey
No. 2 North Country-Lyndon 3, No. 7 PA-Stowe 2
March 3
North Country-Lyndon, ranked second in Division 2, fended off seventh-ranked PA-Stowe in the tournament quarterfinals.
Reese Petit scored twice for North Country-Lyndon and Addie Petit had a single goal. Sarah Tanner stopped 15 shots in goal.
Abbie Rice scored both goals for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh had 11 saves. Down 3-0 to start the third, PA-Stowe rallied with the two scores by Rice in the final period before the Raiders ran out of gas and the rally came up short.
PA-Stowe finished the year 7-15; North Country-Lyndon is 14-7.
No. 7 Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, No. 10 Hartford 3
Feb. 29
PA-Stowe outlasted No. 10 Hartford in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Champlain Valley Union 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 26
Champlain Valley Union closed out the regular season with a home win over Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Flynn Hall led CVU with two goals and Alicia Veronneau, Riley Erdman and Karina Bushweller also scored. Grace Ferguson stopped 15 shots.
Fallon Forrest and Isabel Donza scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 14 saves.
PA-Stowe finished the regular season 6-14, earning the No. 7 seed in the Division 2 playoffs. CVU ended the year 10-10 to earn the No. 3 seed in D-2.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 8, Rutland 6
Feb. 26
Goals were scored in bunches as PA-Stowe beat Rutland on Senior Night.
Atticus Eiden led PA-Stowe with three goals and three assists. Henry Paumgarten and Eames Eiden each scored two goals and Charlie Davidow had one goal.
Alex Tilgner racked up four assists for the Raiders, Oli Paumgarten had two and Woody Reichelt and Landon Dubie each had one.
Ethan Coarse and Eren Cetin led Rutland with two goals apiece; Cetin had two assists and Coarse had one. Eric Brewer and Dillon Morse also scored for Rutland.
Jack Seivwright returned to goal for the Raiders in his final regular season game, making 11 saves to get the win, and Ethan Brown also had three saves.
Rutland goaltenders Augie Louras and Maguire Baker each had 10 saves.
PA-Stowe, 13-7, earned the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs. After receiving a first-round bye, the Raiders hosted No. 5 Spaulding, a team PA-Stowe split with during the regular season, in the D-1 quarterfinals on Wednesday, after press time.