Six members of the 2019 Peoples Academy boys soccer team have been named to postseason all-star teams.
Three Wolves — sophomore midfielder Ollie Nigro, junior defender Landon Dubie and senior goalkeeper Joe Buonanno, who also played midfield and defense — were named to the Division 3 All-State Team and the Capital League First Team.
Junior midfielder Gabe Carlson and freshman midfielder and striker Nathan Nolan made the Capital League Second Team and junior midfielder Charlie Veit was named to the Capital League Honorable Mention team.
All six players were key contributors on a young Wolves squad that earned the No. 6 seed in Division 3, then made a run to the D-3 semifinals before falling to Mill River on penalty kicks.
The all-state and all-league teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in those respective divisions and leagues.
Playing in his final season for Peoples, Buonanno started the year playing as a midfielder and defender, but moved back to mind the net after the Wolves’ starting goalie was injured.
Buonanno, a captain in both his junior and senior seasons, posted three shutouts and made a total of 46 saves in goal.
“He plays every day with all his effort, ability and heart,” PA coach Angie Faraci said. Buonanno had never played goalie until his freshman year, when he volunteered and was the starting goalie for the next two seasons before moving out into the field as a junior and senior.
“He is the type of player who runs for the ball even if it looks like it will go out of bounds, because he is going to save it and make the play,” Faraci said.
Dubie teamed with Buonanno on defense early in the year, then helped keep the pressure off him when the senior moved back into goal. Dubie finished the season with a goal and an assist while also serving as “the most consistent defender on our team,” Faraci said.
“He never has a bad game, he never gives up and he has ‘the most tackles won’ stat in the bag,” Faraci said, also praising his vocal leadership on the field, ability to read plays and break them up. and his strong, lethal direct kicks.
Nigro led the team in scoring as a sophomore, finishing with eight goals and three assists. The central midfielder is strong on both offense and defense, his coach said, and has “a rocket for a shot.”
“Ollie out-hustles and outworks most players,” and was a key cog in the Wolves’ offense, Faraci said. “Ollie is a great worker with a great attitude.”
Carlson was a co-captain on the team with Buonanno, despite being only a junior, and finished the year with two goals and an assist. Nolan finished with three goals in his first varsity season while playing all over the field, and Veit gave the Wolves another solid midfielder while scoring one goal and assisting on three more.