The Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union boys basketball teams are headed to the postseason playoffs on Wednesday.

No. 11 Lamoille Union hits the road on Wednesday to play No. 6 Middlebury in the Division 2 playoffs at 7 p.m. Lamoille finished 10-10; Middlebury finished 11-9.

That same night, No. 6 Peoples Academy will host No. 11 BFA Fairfax in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Peoples upset top-ranked Hazen in its regular-season finale to finish the year 11-9 and climb to the No. 6 spot in D-3. The Wolves can’t host playoff games at Peoples Academy because of its undersized gym floor, so they’ll take on Fairfax at Lamoille Union at 7 p.m. Peoples finished with a better regular season record, but Fairfax actually swept the Wolves in two regular-season matchups.

If the Wolves beat Fairfax, they will either play at No. 3 Bellows Falls or host No. 14 Oxbow in the D-3 quarterfinals on Saturday.

A road win over Middlebury sends Lamoille on to the D-2 quarterfinals, where the Lancers will either play at No. 3 Montpelier or host No. 14 Spaulding on Saturday.

