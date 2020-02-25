The Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union boys basketball teams are headed to the postseason playoffs on Wednesday.
No. 11 Lamoille Union hits the road on Wednesday to play No. 6 Middlebury in the Division 2 playoffs at 7 p.m. Lamoille finished 10-10; Middlebury finished 11-9.
That same night, No. 6 Peoples Academy will host No. 11 BFA Fairfax in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Peoples upset top-ranked Hazen in its regular-season finale to finish the year 11-9 and climb to the No. 6 spot in D-3. The Wolves can’t host playoff games at Peoples Academy because of its undersized gym floor, so they’ll take on Fairfax at Lamoille Union at 7 p.m. Peoples finished with a better regular season record, but Fairfax actually swept the Wolves in two regular-season matchups.
If the Wolves beat Fairfax, they will either play at No. 3 Bellows Falls or host No. 14 Oxbow in the D-3 quarterfinals on Saturday.
A road win over Middlebury sends Lamoille on to the D-2 quarterfinals, where the Lancers will either play at No. 3 Montpelier or host No. 14 Spaulding on Saturday.