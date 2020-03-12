In a game of what could have been, the sixth-ranked Peoples Academy boys basketball team held a 20-point lead in the second half of the Division 3 semifinal game — and lost, 51-48.
No. 7 Thetford came storming back, beat Peoples, then won its second consecutive state championship over No. 4 Enosburg last Saturday.
“It’s a crushing loss, but these players have had an incredible season,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said. “They were able to keep pushing themselves and each other to reach this point.”
The semifinal was a tale of two halves. Peoples outscored Thetford 30-13 in the first two quarters; Thetford outscored Peoples 38-18 in the second half.
The Wolves heated up late in the first quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to take a 12-5 lead. They stayed hot in the second quarter as Charlie Veit, Joe Buonanno and Tamirat Tomlinson teamed up to hit four treys. In between, Peoples regularly attacked the basket, and its pressure defense kept Thetford out of its offense. The Wolves, led by senior forward Jake Wilson, swarmed Thetford’s taller players whenever they entered the paint.
“Jake had a phenomenal game, protecting the interior and clogging up the middle,” Verzilli said.
But cracks started appearing in the Wolves’ armor, even as they went up 35-15 early in the third quarter. The Wolves run a guard-heavy offense, and both Buonanno and Tomlinson picked up a third foul early in the second half. They spent long stretches on the bench the rest of the way.
“Foul trouble, that was the biggest problem,” Verzilli said. “Our rotation was thrown off,” with both Tomlinson and Buonanno on the bench so much.
Thetford also switched up its defense, closing out on shooters, swarming anyone driving to the hoop and pressing more. Offensively Thetford also began pounding the ball inside more, taking advantage of its size as forward Eli Dunnet and bruising guard Alex Emerson pummeled the Wolves in close.
“I knew they were going to adjust; we talked about it throughout the week,” Verzilli said. “We knew their adjustments would be coming at halftime, and they carried those out well.”
From down 20, Thetford cut the deficit to 38-31 in the last five minutes of the third quarter. Then disaster struck for Peoples as Buonanno, who had picked up a fourth foul on a questionable call, was whistled for a fifth in the fourth quarter.
“Heartbreaking,” Verzilli said about his senior fouling out of his final game with three minutes to play. “That was crushing.”
Then Tomlinson also fouled out with 1:50 left to go, and Peoples was out of primary ballhandlers.
Thetford opened up a 51-45 lead, but Veit scored an old-fashioned three-point play to narrow the lead to three. But Peoples could get no closer.
Veit led all scorers with 22 points, Buonanno had 11 and Tomlinson had nine. Alex Emerson led Thetford with 17 points, Ryan Wolf had 13 and Eli Dunnet had 12.
Peoples finished the year 13-10.