Girls and boys from Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union High placed well at last week’s track meet on April 13 at Burlington High School.
Sophomore Sarah Hailey of Peoples Academy came in first in the girls’ 100-meter race with a time of 13.55 and clocked in at fourth in the 100-meter dash hurdles with a time of 19.43.
Junior Henry Riley, also of Peoples, placed second in the boys’ 100-meter race with a time of 12.03 and fourth in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.85.
Junior Sawyer Beck of Peoples Academy placed first in the 400-meter race with a time of 53.42 and fourth in the 100-meter race at 12.26.
Peoples Academy senior Adrian Bryan placed fifth in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 55.45.
Nathan Kessler, also a senior at Peoples, placed second in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.16.
Peoples Academy senior Miles Mitchell placed first in boys’ javelin with 38.81 meters, while junior Ariana Keene placed first in girls’ javelin with 27.37 meters.
Junior Hannah Cleary and senior Anika Wagner of Peoples placed first and second in girls’ discus with distances of 24.50 meters and 23.75 meters respectively. Wagner also placed first in girls’ shotput with 9.63 meters.
Peoples Academy junior Evan Reichelt placed fifth in boys’ discus with 31.90.
Lamoille Union senior Maggie McGee placed first in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles race with a time of 53.73 and third in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles race with a time of 19.36.
As a team, Peoples placed first in the boys’ 4x100 relay race with a time of 49.93 and fourth with a second team that came in at 53.57, second in the boys’ 4x400 relay race with a time of 3:52.63, third in the girls’ 4x100 race with a time of 56.18 and fourth in the girls’ 4x400 relay race with a time of 4:54.90.
Lamoille Union placed fourth in the boys’ 4x400 relay race with a time of 4:08.38, third in the boys’ 4x800 relay race with a time of 9:22.54, third in the girls’ 4x100 relay race with a time of 56.18, and second in the girls’ 4x400 relay race with at time of 4:40.69.
