Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union High School girls basketball teams open their playoff runs this week.
Peoples, ranked No. 4 in a powerhouse Division 3, went 17-3 in the regular season. The Wolves will host No. 13 Leland & Gray (7-13) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Peoples cannot host playoff games in its own gym, so they’ll play their home games at Lamoille Union in Hyde Park.
If Peoples wins Wednesday, it will host either No. 5 Oxbow (15-5) or No. 12 Stowe (7-12) in the quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m.
Lamoille went 8-12 this season to earn the No. 11 seed in Division 2. Their playoff opener is on the road at No. 6 Mount Abraham (14-6) Wednesday at 7 p.m.
If Lamoille pulls off the upset, it will likely play at third-ranked Harwood (17-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 7.