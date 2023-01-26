There was plenty of action on the courts and rinks and in the woods as winter finally arrived for the winter sports season. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Nordic skiing
Jan. 18
St. Johnsbury freestyle race at Craftsbury
Once again, Craftsbury held another Nordic race hosted by a different school, just because that’s where the snow is.
The PA boys finished second to titular host St. Johnsbury in the three-lap skate event, with Zander Waskuch leading the way for the Wolves with a 6th place finish out of 28 racers. Other boys contributing to the silver medal were Gavin Jolly (9th place), Magnus Hayden (10th), Eric Grover (22nd) and Tristin Williams (26th).
Burlington High School won the girls’ event, behind overall top skier Greta Kilburn.
The PA girls finished third in their skate event, led by Anna Isselhardt in 7th place and Gabbie Schaffer 17 seconds behind her for 8th place, nipping a St. J skier by less than a second. Rounding out the girls’ finishes were Phoenix Mason in 13th, Lucy Nigro (18th), Mia Smith (22nd) and Adele Ramirez Valcour (24th).
Jan. 11
Lamoille classic at Craftsbury
Back in the first half of January, when a dearth of snow was a limiting factor for snow sports, this race was hosted by Lamoille but held at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, which has a knack for farming the white stuff.
“The cold temps the night before allowed the folks at COC to set amazing tracks,” PA coach Mark Isselhardt said. “We haven’t had a chance to do much classic skiing this year so it’s great to see the kids jump right in and go for it.”
The format was classic team sprint, which had teams of two skiers racing one lap at a time, then tagging to their partner and back and forth until the end.
The first-team PA girls duo of Gabbie Schaffer and Anna Isselhardt finished second out of 15 teams, while the second twosome of Mia Smith and Lucy Nigro was 11th.
For the boys, the first PA team of Gavin Jolly and Zander Waskuch was fifth out of 12 teams, with Eric Grover and Magnus Hayden finishing 9th.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 24
Lamoille 46, PA 45
As a fan, you can’t ask for much more in a perennial rival matchup than a one-point PA/Lamoille game.
PA battled back from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth before leading Lancer Natalie Royer dumped eight of her team-high 13 points, sealing the victory for Lamoille.
PA’s Shelby Wells led all scorers with 26 points.
Jan. 21
Thetford 53, PA 26
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 20
Lyndon 63, PA 61
This one came down to the cuticle, as a nailbiter matchup ended with Lyndon on top at the final buzzer.
Sawyer Beck did his darndest to bring it home for the Wolves with a heroic 36-point effort and teammate Hudson Mace sinking a dramatic three-pointer in the game’s waning seconds.
Coach Todd Yando credited his team’s bench for keeping the game close all night.
“The bench came in the third and played great defense,” he said.
Jan. 18
Randolph 57, PA 44
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 21
Stowe/PA 3, Middlebury 1
Penalties caught the Tigers in the tail, as the Raiders capitalized on two power plays in the third period to beat Middlebury.
Ava Buczek scored her first career goal, and leading scorer Isabel Donza had two goals.
Jan. 18
Kingdom Blades 5, Stowe/PA 2
Five different players from the combined team from the Northeast Kingdom combined for a goal apiece to dispatch the Raiders.
Stowe was led by a two-goal effort from Kate Tilgner and a two-assist night from helper Isabel Donza.
Iris Cloutier was shelled all night, stopping 40 shots, compared to the Blades goalie, who got the win with 15 saves.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 21
Stowe/PA 5, Woodstock
Ashton Tibbits registered a hat trick as the Raiders cut through Woodstock’s strong first-period defense.
Woody Reichelt and Logan Wilson also scored, but coach Jon Grace emphasized the continuing evolution of the team’s defense as game changers, especially when the defense comes from the offensive players, like Cooper Shove.
“Cooper Shove is an absolute machine at center, especially in the defensive zone,” Grace said. “He wins one on one battles and never stops skating.”
Jan. 18
Stowe/PA 3, Rutland 1
The little school took it to the big boys, battling back from a one-goal deficit after the first period to blank the Ravens over the final two-thirds of the game.
Derek Baxter scored the equalizer in the second period and the final goal of the night 4:44 into the third.
Bo Graves notched the go-ahead in the second off a serendipitous deflection that landed right on his stick.
“Sometimes it is just your night,” Grace said.
