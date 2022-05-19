Big bats and fast laps marked a week of Wolves sports action. Here’s how PA teams fared in the past week.
Track and field
May 14
Burlington High School Invitational
A 33-year school record fell and several athletes broke personal records during a mammoth meet at Burlington High School.
Sawyer Beck shaved nearly half a second off the school’s pervious best time in the 400-meter dash — an eternity in the sprints — crossing the line in 51.75 seconds. The previous record, set in 1989 by Brian Sutton, was 52.24.
Beck finished second in the event by a tenth of a second.
The PA boys’ and girls’ teams both finished 10th in the team standings, right in the middle of the pack during a meet that featured 23 boys’ teams and 20 girls’ teams.
Top six finishers were as follows (with PR denoting a personal record).
Boys
• 400 meters, Beck, second place in 51.75 (PR)
• 300-meter hurdles, Ivan Buczek, sixth place in 44.38 (PR)
• Javelin, Miles Mitchell, third place, with 40.85 meters (PR)
Girls
• 100 meters, Sarah Hailey, sixth place in 13.23
• 400 meters, Katie Prive, third place in 1:00.61 (PR)
• 4x100 relay, PA (Prive, Sadie Baranyay, Lucy Nigro, Ellie Zimmerman), fourth place in 53.04
Not finishing in the top six but setting personal records were:
• Boys: Adrian Bryan (400 meters); Ivan Buczek (110-meter and 300-meter hurdles); Cooper Shove (200 meters); Samson Berlin (1,500 meters); Ethan Choularton (3,000 meters);
• Girls: Katie Prive and Lucy Nigro (200 meters); Gabby Schaffer and Lydia Matson (1,500 meters); Siri Dunn (high jump); Genevieve Calhoun and Willa Johnson (triple jump)
Baseball
May 14
PA 9, BFA-Fairfax 1
Winning pitcher Ben Alekson had as many hits at the plate as he allowed from the mound, as PA bit the Bullets on the road.
Alekson had 16 strikeouts and let up three hits and a run in a complete game. On offense, he went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Adding offense were Brandon Allen (2-for-4 with a double) and Augie Leven (2-for-4).
May 12
PA 27, Northfield 0
The utterly dominant defending champion Wolves scored one fewer run than February has days — and probably could have played the final two innings blindfolded if the umps hadn’t invoked the mercy rule.
Three players batted a thousand, as Ben Alekson (4-for-4 with a double and a homer), Cam Strong (3-for-3) and Jack Lund (2-for-2 with a double) hit everything thrown their way.
Their offense was so dominant that the .750 hitting of Augie Leven (3-for-4 with a pair of doubles) and Alex Lanpher (3-for-4) looked downright tame.
Chandler Follensbee had a perfect game through all four innings he pitched — he didn’t even let anyone walk to first — with nine strikeouts.
Softball
May 14
BFA-Fairfax 15, PA 3
Halle Rocheleau led a high-scoring BFA squad, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI.
Winning pitcher Sarah Coloney went six innings and tossed five strikeouts.
For PA, Haley Michaud had two hits, including a double.
