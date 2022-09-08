School is back in session, which also means varsity athletes are back on the fields, forests and fairways for the fall sports season.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 2
PA 2, BFA-Fairfax 1
Max Kuhnle scored and assisted on Sawyer Beck’s goal to help his team win the season opener, played in Morrisville.
The sole goal for the Bullets came from Luca Chayer, on a late-game penalty kick that halved the Wolves’ 2-0 lead.
In goal, Chandler Follensbee registered two saves for PA and Jonathan Brosseau matched that for BFA.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 3
Northfield/Williamstown 4, PA 1
Four girls — Abby Robbins, Becca Dupere, Emma Korrow and Isabel Humbert — scored for the combined central Vermont team, played in Williamstown.
