Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 27
Spaulding 55, PA 25
Sam Donahue had seven steals for Spaulding and scored a game-high 15 points on the way to a rout of PA. Emily Poulin nabbed 7 rebounds, furthering Spaulding’s keep-away tendencies.
Shelby Wells led the Wolves with 10 points.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 29
PA/Stowe 6, Lyndon 3
Three Raiders scored twice as PA/Stowe doubled up on host Lyndon.
Lyndon jumped out to a 2-0 lead until Derek Baxter put PA/Stowe on the board in the waning seconds of the first period. Then the Raiders just unleashed heckfire, notching five second-period goals — another from Baxter and two apiece from Ashton Tibbits and Woody Reichelt.
The third period was a scoreless affair as the Raiders sat on their three-point lead.
Alex Giroux scored twice for Lyndon.
“Lyndon skates very well and has talented players that brought pressure and tempo the entire game,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “We came out a bit flat in the first period but were able to find our groove in the second. Our style is starting to pay dividends and we continue to get better every day.”
Jan. 26
MMU 3, PA/Stowe 1
Three Cougar skaters — Jack Senecal, Gil Rowe and Harrison Wheeler — scored, with Senecal and Rowe adding assists.
Adrian Bryan scored the lone PA/Stowe goal a few minutes into the second period, off an assist from Eames Eiden.
The Raiders had plenty of shots on goal, but MMU netkeeper Declan Heney turned away 31 of them. Conor Dunne saved 18 for PA/Stowe.
“Mount Mansfield played a great game and capitalized on their chances. We got away from our game plan a bit in the second period which caused us to trade opportunities,” Grace said. “We had a great game from Adrian Bryan who is a workhorse game in and game out. Woody Reichelt also played outstanding.”
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 26
Hartford 6, PA/Stowe 1
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 31
Williamstown 47, PA 29
Jan. 26
PA 55, Williamstown 39
Nordic skiing
Jan. 28 — Skate race at U-32
