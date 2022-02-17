Here’s how the Wolves fared this week.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 15
Peoples 43, Oxbow 24
The Wolves snapped a three-game skid at home against Oxbow to improve to 12-6.
Morgan Reeve provided both defense and offense for PA, with a game-high 11 points and seven rebounds. Shelby Wells added 9 for the Wolves.
Feb. 11
Montpelier 50, Peoples 45
Despite a game-high 21 points from Peoples’ go-to scorer Shelby Wells, the Solons took down the Wolves in Montpelier.
Feb. 10
Lake Region 39, Peoples 31
Lakoya Sweeney had 17 points for Lake Region and Josie Simone was the leading scorer for PA, with 10.
Feb. 8
Lyndon 49, Peoples 24
Lyndon stifled a normally offensive-oriented Peoples squad, led by Kalienne Whitecomb and Brooke’lyn Robinson, each scored 14
The Wolves’ Shelby Wells was held to 8 points while teammate Josie Simone also had 8.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 9
Hazen 64, Peoples 35
Hazen bested PA in a matchup between the rivals, with the Wildcats getting 20 points and 4 assists from Carter Hill, who led all scorers. Hazen led 31-16 at halftime, and pretty much kept the gap the same in the second.
Chandler Follensbee had 11 points for the Wolves.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 12
Middlebury 6, PA/Stowe 4
Feb. 9
PA/Stowe 6, Brattleboro 4
The Raiders led 4-1 after the first period and held on for a win, despite a hat trick by Brattleboro’s Juliana Miskovich.
Iris Stacy scored two for PA/Stowe, and Lydia Wilson, Zoe James, Kate Tilgner and Isabel Donza each added a goal.
Donza was nominated for player-of-the-week honors by the Burlington Free Press, after scoring 8 goals and an assist over three games, including a hat trick in a comeback win over the same Brattleboro squad.
Boys’ hockey
CVU 4, PA/Stowe 0
Champlain Valley Union cooled off a hot Raiders team on home ice in Stowe, robbing any hometown fans of seeing a goal.
Four skaters scored for the Redhawks: Harper Anderson, Alex Zuchowski, Angelos Carroll and Devon Fay.
Raiders coach Jon Grace credited the CVU goalie, Jack Averill, who stopped 21.
“He had some impressive saves and CVU’s defensive zone coverage made it difficult to create a lot of grade 'A' chances,” Grace said. “That game was much closer than the score would indicate.”
Feb. 12
PA/Stowe 7, Burlington 1
A 7-1 drubbing of the Seahorses on the ice at Stowe Arena suggests a potent Raiders offense, but coach Jon Grace highlighted the team’s defense in keeping Burlington out of the net.
“I can't say enough about our defense and backchecking, which has improved significantly since the beginning of the season,” Grace said.
Stowe’s goal scoring was evenly distributed throughout the entire game with six players notching goals. Derek Baxter scored twice, both in the first period, and Woody Reichelt, Ivan Stancliff, Aaron Lepikko, Hayden Tibbits and Nathan Nolan all scored.
The aptly named Cannon Poulin scored the lone Burlington goal unassisted.
In goal, Conor Dunne saved 17 for PA/Stowe and Steven Labombard saved 30 for Burlington.
“Our passing continues to get better every game which needs to happen as we get into the playoff season,” Grace said.
Feb. 9
PA/Stowe 8, Northfield 2
Woody Reichelt notched a hat trick for the Raiders before the time ran out in the first period, and his team added five more goals to rout Northfield.
Also scoring for Stowe were Nathan Nolan, Bo Graves, Ivan Stancliff, Aaron Lepikko and Fletcher Lewton. It was the first career goal for Lewton, who scored in the game’s waning minutes.
Whether through solid defense or a dearth of offense, Connor Dunne only had to turn away 11 shots.
“Our team stuck with team hockey which allowed us to have some very good opportunities. We improved on our passing and team systems tonight which was very nice to see. Our defense moved the puck well and made good decisions,” coach Grace said. “We need to continue to improve every day to prepare for the postseason.”
Nordic skiing
Feb. 10
Classic race at Lamoille
Maggie McGee dominated the girls’ 5k race during a soggy day on the her hometown Cricket Hill course at Lamoille Union, leading her team to the top spot.
Anna Isselhardt, out with health-related issues most of the year, came back and finished fourth. She was PA’s top finisher.
Also finishing for PA in the girls’ race was Mia Smith in 18th.
The two Bellows Free Academy schools dominated with BFA-St. Albans taking the top team honors, followed by daylight, followed by BFA-Fairfax.
BFA-St. Albans’ Jacob Tremblay was the top individual racer.
Peoples top skier, Zander Waskuch, was the only non-BFA racer to crack the top 10, coming in seventh for the Wolves.
Also finishing for PA were Jason Wang in 11th, Eric Grover in 25th and Tristin Williams in 28th.
Mark Isselhardt, one of PA’s four coaches, praised Lamoille coach Jeff Beal for coordinating groomers and volunteers to keep the Cricket Hill course skiable on a warm, rainy day.
“This was a classic race under tough conditions,” Isselhardt said. “Coaches were proud of the effort of all the racers and for pushing themselves out of their comfort zone. Team spirit was on full display as many of the racers donned costumes for what will be the last classic race before the State Championships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.