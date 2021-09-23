Here’s how Peoples Academy’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 17
PA 4, Randolph 0
Ollie Nigro handled all the scoring for the Wolves, with a hat trick plus one, to bring the team to 3-1 on the season.
But Coach Angie Faraci said the team got some valuable playing time in the rout.
“The game tonight allowed players to get more minutes on the field and experience moving the ball,” Faraci said.
The first half was tight, with a 1-0 lead, but with Randolph controlling the pace with a formation tactic, passing and passing while PA “was too quiet and flat,” guessing where to play the ball.
“Practiced patterns if you will,” Faraci said in her post-game notes. “We made corrections.”
The Wolves opened up the field in the second half, with the midfielders keeping the width and making themselves open on the wings for strong feeds to the forwards.
While Nigro provided the offense, goalie Chandler Follensbee helped with defense during a would-be Randolph mini rally.
“Chandler had four saves and kept a few out of the net during a five min stretch where Randolph was dangerous,” Faraci said.
The Wolves traveled to Lamoille Union Wednesday, for a game played after press deadline.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 21
PA 6, Lake Region 2
This past week saw two Wolves score four goals en route to routs. Here, the barrage came from captain Anna Isselhardt, who had her hat trick just two minutes into the second half. Sadie Baranyay scored the other two, exactly a minute apart in the second half.
Coach Brett Sarsfield said the team took the lead in the seventh minute “and never looked back.” He said it’s the second week in a row that PA has scored at least 5 goals in a game and have scored 16 goals in their first five matches, averaging over 3 goals a game.
Providing assists were Shelby Wells with two, and Gabbie Schaffer and Baranyay with one apiece. Sarsfield said seven different players have notched assists so far this season.
Lake Region’s goals were scored by Alayna Azur and Sylvia Brownlow.
“The players should feel proud of their effort, and they are showing great discipline and developing maturity in taking on the challenges that have been presented to them,” Sarsfield said. “A lot of players have been doing the unglamorous work of keeping the standards high in practice while seeing little playing time; so, when we can get all of our rostered players out on the field on a day like today, it is a great win all around.”
Sept. 18
Montpelier 6, PA 0
Three Solons scored a pair apiece to blank the Wolves in the capitol city. Scoring for Montpelier were Sienna Mills, Anja Rand and Grace Nostrant.
PA goalie Josie Simone was shelled all game, turning away 11 shots.
Coach Brett Sarsfield said, “Montpelier is an organized and well coached team. Their ability to be technically clean while keeping and moving the ball gave us some challenges, and all the credit to them on the win. We will learn from games like this about how we can do better focusing on the little things and use that to grow as we head into future games.”
Cross country
Sept. 18
U-32 Invitational
Peoples Academy brought four boys and six girls to a small meet at U-32.
The PA girls finished fourth out of four teams, with 87 points; U-32 left everyone in the dust with 16 points.
PA’s top finisher was Mara Bowers, who finished 29th in 27:20.85. Other PA finishers were Alyiah Peno-Camley in 39th (30:57.81), Eva Volk, 41st (31:25), Sage Norsworthy, 42nd (32:50.31), Adele Ramirez-Valcour in 44th (33:29.30) and Ella Farrell in 49th (37:14.94).
Finishing for the boys were Jason Wang in 52nd with a time 24:24.06, Tristin Williams, 60th (27:00.64), Eric Grover, 65th (31:54.49) and Bronson Swindele-Viele in 67th (32:14.96).
Golf
Sept. 20
Copley Country Club
Peoples won at its home course in Morrisville defeating Harwood by five strokes.
PA’s team score was 170. Harwood followed at 175 and Lake Region came in third at 194.
PA’s Ty Whyte had the top round of the day, hitting a 39. He was followed right behind by teammates Isaiah Thomas (40) and Ashton Tibitts (41). Noble Beerworth rounded out the Peoples’ foursome with a 50.
Sept. 15
Ryder Brook Golf Club
No scores were available for this matchup between PA, Lamoille and Lake Region.
