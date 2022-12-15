The winter sports season has arrived for Vermont varsity teams, and Peoples Academy’s basketball teams and the combined Stowe/PA hockey teams all saw opening week action.
Here’s how the Wolves fared over the past week.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 13
PA 47, Stowe 30
Christmas came early for fans of Lamoille County hoops, as Peoples Academy played its first two games against its two local rivals to kick off the season.
As was the case in the season opener, the Wolves bested Tuesday’s opponent by playing what coach Todd Yando called a tough man-to-man defense, along with “being productive on the boards” with balanced scoring.
Jacob Fougere led the Wolves and all scorers with 11 points. Chase Brown paced the Raiders with a team-high 10 points.
Dec. 9
PA 48, Lamoille 40
Peoples Academy opened its season hosting longtime rival Lamoille Union, winning by eight in front of a full house.
“The boys played great man defense and hit the boards,” Yando said. “The boys did a great job sharing the ball.”
Sawyer Beck led the way with 11 points. His offensive output was matched by Lamoille’s Gabe Locke in the Lancers’ losing effort.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 12
PA 78, Stowe 32
The Wolves had four players score double digits as PA roasted sister school Stowe.
Shelby Wells led all scorers with 26 points, with Ariana Keene (18 points), Sophie Beck (16 points) and Josie Simone (10 points) all scoring.
Parker Reeves led the way for Stowe, scoring 17.
Dec. 9
PA 52, Twinfield 31
The Lady Wolves kicked off their season with a road win against Twinfield, led by some familiar faces from last season.
Wells led the scoring with 15 points, while Beck had nine and Simone had eight.
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 10
South Burlington 8, Stowe 3
Bo Graves had a hat trick for Raiders, but his team couldn’t skate to victory on his shoulders alone, as South Burlington put on a scoring clinic, with seven players netting goals.
Will Hershberg was the sole South Burlington player with multiple goals, scoring twice.
The Wolves started hot, with three goals in rapid succession in the first period.
“The first period didn’t go the way we needed it to go for us to have success,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “South Burlington had a few chances and a few bounces go their way in the first period, which caused us to trail early. Unfortunately, sometimes that is how hockey goes.”
Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse kept the score as close as it was, turning aside 32 shots over the course of the evening.
Also on the scoresheet for Stowe were Woody Reichelt and Ashton Tibbits, who were each credited with a pair of assists.
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 10
Woodstock 10, Stowe 1
The defending Division II state champion Wasps stung the Raiders, who traveled south for their season opener.
