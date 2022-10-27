The regular season has ended and the playoffs have begun, with the PA boys’ soccer team still in the hunt and looking to make a deep run.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 26
No. 3 PA versus No. 14 Oxbow
The third-ranked Wolves hosted the Oxbow Olympians in a first-round playoff game played after press deadline. The winner will play Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 Thetford and No. 11 Randolph.
Oct. 21
North Country 1, PA 0
Noah Fortin scored the sole goal, handing PA a road loss in its final game of the regularly season. Goalie Chandler Follensbee was kept busy all day, stopping 12 shots and playing the longball over his defenders.
The Wolves ended the regular season with a record of 9-4-1, good enough for a three-seed in the Division III playoffs. They played 14th-ranked Oxbow (2-11) in the first round Wednesday after press deadline.
Oct. 19
PA 1, Hazen 0
For nearly an hour of game time, the Wolves and Wildcats were studies in defense, until Hazen gave PA a helping hand on its lone goal.
Nathan Nolan scored in the 59th minute for Peoples after his shot on goal went high and hit a Hazen defender’s raised hand. Nolan put away the resultant penalty kick for the win.
Coach Angie Faraci said the Wolves had to keep back a resurgent Hazen offense for the final 20 minutes after Nolan’s goal.
“The rest of the game we would feel the push that Hazen applied as they long balled everything, but we held our own and pushed back,” Faraci said.
Goalies for both teams were kept busy by each other’s opposing forces — Follensbee saved 11 and secured the shutout for PA and Tyler Rivard had 15 saves in his team’s loss.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 25
No. 9 Paine Mountain 1, No. 8 PA 0
The Wolves ended their season with a 7-8 record after a defensive battle with the combined Northfield/Williamstown squad.
