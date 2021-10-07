Here’s how Peoples Academy’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 1
PA 2, Stowe 2
A tie is never a loss, and sometimes it can taste particularly sweet.
Take coach Angie Faraci’s post-game note: “It’s the first time PA has not lost to Stowe in over a decade.”
Sure, there’s a baked-in rivalry between these two Lamoille South squads, but there’s also that long string of championships that Stowe can boast — eight in a row, between 2010 and 2019.
All the offense happened in the first half, as the PA boys concentrated on Faraci’s mantra of “six seconds” of work around every play. When you break an 80-minute game into six-second bites, that leads to near continuous intensity, which is what Friday’s contest featured.
“The players for PA trained all week to take on and counter the direct style of play and speed that Stowe players are known to have,” Faraci said. “The PA players all worked so hard and played as a team. They covered for one another, supported every play, and dug in for six seconds at every turn.”
Ollie Nigro had a goal and an assist for the Wolves, Matthew Moeykens had the other goal and Max Kuhnle had the other assist. For Stowe, Adrian Bryan, the team’s leading scorer on the season, notched the two goals to tie the game.
PA, 6-1-1, hosted Lake Region Wednesday, after press deadline.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 5
Stowe 1, PA 2
PA’s Anna Isselhardt scored first blood at home against the defending champion sister school Stowe, but the lossless Raiders clamped down for the rest of the game until the opportunity presented itself late in the second half for a pair of goals from Sarah Hailey.
PA coach Brett Sarsfield said Sadie Baranyay, who fed Isselhardt the ball for a 35-yarder, appeared to have her own goal in the second half, as Stowe’s keeper bobbled it, but saw the play whistled dead by the referees.
“This past week has been a big week of growth for us. We went from being nipped by the injury bug to having it take an actual big bite out of our team,” Sarsfield said. “These things happen over the course of the season, and our players have responded positively.”
He said that, following the Tuesday game, the squad has a week off from games, which should help with rest and recovery.
“Once we get some players rested, and recovered from injuries, I know we can expect some real positive results for this group as we head into the back half of the season and playoffs,” he said.
Sarsfield gave credit to “dynamic and dangerous” Stowe, and his own defenders, singling out Weslie Carlson’s play and goalie Josie Simone’s performance in goal, where she had eight saves.
Sept. 2
Northfield/Williamstown 4, PA 0
An injurie-plagued Peoples squad kept it close on the road for the first half, but the Paine Mountain players kept the pressure on in the second, scoring three late goals secure the shutout.
Rebecca Dupere and Emma Korrow combined for two goals apiece. For PA, Josie Simone and Emma Courtemanche split time in goal, racking up a combined 15 saves.
Sept. 29
Harwood 8, PA 0
The still-undefeated Harwood Highlanders kept PA scoreless at home on Copley Hill last Wednesday. Still, coach Brett Sarsfield was able to see some silver lining in the stat book — Harwood had averaged more than nine goals per game prior to playing the Wolves, and PA kept it to eight.
Tanum Nelson registered a hat trick for Harwood, and Louisa Thomsen and Eloise Lilley each had two, with Josie Rand rounding out the scoring.
Golf
Oct. 4
Copley Country Club
PA’s Ty Whyte shot a 39 on the day to claim the individual medal for the boys. The girls also kept it in the county, with Lamoille’s Carly Hitchcock shooting 49 to win for the girls.
Sept. 29
Mountain View Country Club
In a fairly large contest — five schools — at a charmingly small Mountain View Country Club in Greensboro, the team from Northfield had the top two individual players and took the team trophy.
Northfield’s Cooper French led all golfers with a 40 as his team won with a score of 183.
Peoples came in second with a 199, led by Ty Whyte, who shot a 48. Also scoring for PA was Ashton Tibbits (48) and Sawyer Beck (48).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.