Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 22
Woodstock 8, PA/Stowe 0
A second straight opponent scored eight on PA/Stowe, led by Isabel Konijnenberg, who had four goals and an assist for Woodstock.
Goalie Meriden Bremel saved 17 in her shutout.
Jan. 19
U-32 8, PA/Stowe 4
The Raiders in blue defeated the Raiders in green, as U-32 doubled up PA/Stowe at Stowe Arena.
Alyssa Frazier and Allie Guthrie each had a hat trick for the East Montpelier team — Frazier with a little extra, at four goals.
PA/Stowe’s leading scorer was Kate Tilgner with two goals, and Gabby Doehla and Zoe James each knocked a puck in. It was the first career goal for James.
Iris Cloutier stopped 29 shots for the home team.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 22
Woodstock 1, Stowe 0 (OT)
A nil-nil game went Woodstock’s way after Evan Kurash scored the only goal 3:15 into overtime.
Woodstock’s goalie saved 26 for the second Woodstock shutout of the night, while Stowe’s Connor Dunne registered 25 saves in the loss.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 21
Lyndon 52, Peoples 44
Lyndon and PA had three players score in double digits, but Lyndon just had more of them.
Austin Wheeler led with 14 points, with Chevy Bandy adding 13 and Evan Sanborn adding 10.
PA’s leading scorer was Chandler Follensbee, who also had 14. Teammates Gus Veit and Alex Richard scored 11 apiece for the Wolves.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 25
Peoples 53, Lamoille 34
