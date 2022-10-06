Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 3
Harwood 2, PA 0
Jordan Shullenberger and Cooper Olney each scored to blank PA, handing the Wolves their second straight loss and moving them to 6-2-1 this season.
Sept. 30
Stowe 2, PA 1
Coming off a 1-1 tie shortly into the second half, Ben Nissenbaum scored to secure the win for the Raiders in a battle between Lamoille South rivals.
“We have neighboring schools, players that play together out of season, and fans who love a big rivalry. So, we have set the stage for a big event and the game did not disappoint,” PA coach Angie Faraci said.
George Thompson scored Stowe’s first goal, courtesy of a feed from Nissenbaum.
PA’s lone goal came from Rowan McClain, off an assist from Nathan Nolan.
“I was very proud of our collective effort and for individuals who had to play stronger than they are used to,” Faraci said. “The goal we earned was completely designed by us and executed well.”
Sept. 28
Peoples 7, Spaulding 0
On PA’s senior night, the Wolves buried the team from Barre and the resultant seven-goal gap could have been much wider but for the busy hands of Spaulding goalie Matt Redmond, who managed to keep an additional 17 shots out of the net.
All told, PA had 16 shots on goal in the first half and anther 19 in the second.
Rowan McClain had a hat trick and an assist to lead PA’s offense, while Nathan Nolan chipped in two goals and two assists in the effort. Sawyer Beck also had two goals and Max Kuhnle also had two assists. Sam Stutz had a single goal scored on a header, similar to one by Beck.
“The two goals off Sawyer's head and Sam’s head were clinic,” Faraci said.
Goalie Chandler Follensbee had an assist to go with his two saves.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 3
Stowe 3, PA 2
Stowe’s Sarah Hailey notched a hat trick, handling all the scoring for the two-time defending champs. She was fed by three different teammates — Julia Biederman, Iris Cloutier and Lucy Andrus.
Hailey’s game-winner broke a 2-2 tie with 27 minutes left in the game.
Scoring for PA were Gabbie Schaffer and Sadie Baranyay.
Sept. 29
Harwood 6, PA 0
Harwood beat Peoples behind a balanced scoring attack that saw five different players score a goal, with Eloise Lilley leading the way with a pair.
The relentless Highlander attack kept Josie Simmons busy all game, as Simmons managed to stop 25 shots. That’s an average of a would-be goal every two and a half minutes, for those counting along at home.
