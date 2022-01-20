Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Nordic skiing
Jan. 12
Classic race at Craftsbury
The PA Nordic skiers are coached by Mark Isselhardt, Megan Jolly, Bill Kimball and Shap Smith. Isselhardt said the squad, especially the girls, have had lots of challenges this season, with COVID-19 and injuries added to a key driver in skiing success: the lack of snow.
The boys’ team has remained largely intact, with a reliable foursome racing and scoring points for varsity.
Zander Waskuch was the top finisher for the Wolves, placing 12th in the 24-skier field.
“All four did great, with Zander leading the team but senior Jason Wang putting in a strong race performance. Juniors Tristin Williams and Eric Grover put in solid race efforts with Tristin pacing his race well to be passing a few people on the second lap,” Isselhardt said.
There was only one skier entered for the girls, and that was for the junior varsity. Isselhardt said it was 9th-grader Lila Davis’s first career classic race. She finished 7th, out of 11 skiers.
“To have it come on a tough course like Craftsbury was all the more encouraging to see her feeling positive at the finish,” Isselhardt said.
Although PA’s varsity Nordic numbers are thin this year, Isselhardt sees a future, with a comparatively large group of middle schoolers that “bring a lot of positive energy to the team.” Eight middle level Wolves competed in Craftsbury, with Gavin Jolly coming in fourth out of 45 skiers.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 15
PA/Stowe 2, Milton 2
The Raiders skated to their second straight tie of the week, scoring all their goals in the first frame and holding on long enough to keep things even with Milton at Stowe Arena.
Woody Reichelt (assisted by Bo Graves) and Adrian Bryan (Aaron Lepikko and Hayden Tibbits with the help) each scored for Stowe.
For Milton, Cooper Goodrich scored in the second period and Owen Severy knotted it up in the third, the game tyer coming off a long assist from the Milton goalie, Teddy Munson.
Liam Newhouse registered 35 saves for the Raiders and Teddy Munson saved 23 for Milton.
“Milton played outstanding and brought tempo the entire game. There are a lot of good teams in this league this year and we have to bring our ‘A’ game every night in order to be successful,” PA/Stowe coach Jon Graves said.
Jan. 12
PA/Stowe 4, Middlebury 4
A slow start put the combined PA/Stowe squad down 2-0 at the Middlebury Sports Center, but the team battled back to force a tie.
Four different players scored for the Raiders — Aaron Lepikko, Ashton Tibbits, Woody Reichelt and Adrian Bryan. Coach Jon Grace singled out Bryan and Derek Baxter, who assisted on Bryan’s goal, for their play.
“We came out a bit flat in the first period and paid for it. Our second and third period were much better, which allowed us to capitalize on some chances,” Grace said.
Goalie Liam Newhouse notched 28 saves for PA/Stowe.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 15
Middlebury 8, PA/Stowe 1
Middlebury scored five goals in the first period and had a half dozen girls score throughout the game on the Tigers’ home ice.
Lia Calzini and Amelia Quesnal each scored two goals for Middlebury in the rout, and the Tiger defense shut down Stowe, giving goalie Taylor Betourney a quiet night between the pipes. Betourney stopped two goals, compared to busy Iris Cloutier, who stopped 32 for PA/Stowe.
Jan. 12
PA/Stowe 6, Missisquoi 3
Six different Raiders scored as Stowe defeated MVU at Stowe Arena.
Scoring for Stowe were Kate Tilgner, Isabel Donza, Orly Bryan, Lydia Wilson, Falon Forrest and Gabby Doehla. Goalie Iris Cloutier had 32 saves. The only three she didn’t stop came from one girl, Holley MacLellan, who notched a hat trick in her team’s defeat.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 13
Peoples 51, U-32 48
Shelby Wells scored 23 points, nearly half of her team’s total, as the Wolves played host to U-32. Teammate Mychaela Watson had 8 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.
U-32’s leading scorer was Olivia Hogan, with 16 points.
