With the playoffs right around the corner, PA’s sports teams struggled to find wins. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 13
Williamstown 64, PA 55
Williamstown handed the Wolves their third straight loss, behind a game-leading 28 points by Brady Donahue, who also burnished his stat line with 13 rebounds and four steals. Teammate Evan Bailey also scored, helped and robbed with 10 points, five assists and three steals.
Sawyer Beck led PA with 15 points while teammates Chandler Follensbee and Hudson Mace had 12 and 11, respectively.
Feb. 10
Spaulding 86, PA 33
For the second straight game, PA was beat by a team that scored 86 points.
Spaulding’s deep bench came to play, led by Cooper Diego with 22 points. Sawyer Beck was PA’s leading scorer with 13.
Feb. 8
Hazen 86, PA 31
Perennial Division 3 powerhouse Hazen pounded the boards and pounded the Wolves with four players scoring 15 or more points.
Hazen’s Brendan Moodie led all comers with 21 points, including five three-pointers, while teammate Tyler Rivard had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Also nabbing rebounds for the Wildcats were Ryan Morrison with eight and Xavier Hill with six.
PA’s leading scorers were Hudson Mace and Sawyer Beck, with eight points each.
“Hazen has a very good team,” PA coach Todd Yando said. “You have to play a very good game to beat them, and we just didn’t play very well.”
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 13
Oxbow 33, PA 18
The Olympians held the Wolves to just two points in the first quarter and under 20 points for the entire game, in a low-scoring grind,
Oxbow’s Maggie Ellsworth led all scorers with 15 points, along with 4 steals.
Emerson Fuller was a force on defense for Oxbow, with 12 rebounds and 4 blocks.
Feb. 9
Lake Region 43, PA 26
Sakoya Sweeney led all scorers with 16 points, while PA’s thousand-point scorer Shelby Wells was held to 10 to pace the Wolves. Josie Simone added 7 for PA.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 11
Hartford 6, Stowe/PA 0
Feb. 8
Stowe/PA 7, Harwood 4
Isabel Donza added to her already large hat collection with a four-goal, two-assist outing as the Raiders defeated the Highlanders at Stowe Arena.
Stowe’s shooters unloaded on Harwood and goalie Jordan Hunter notched 33 saves in the loss, compared to just 10 stops for Stowe netminder Iris Cloutier.
Also scoring for Stowe/PA were Kate Tilgner with two goals and three assists, and Lydia Wilson with a goal. Jackie Henderson and Ava Buczek each added a helper.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 11
Mount Mansfield 5, Stowe/PA 2
A three-goal second period from the school on the other side of Vermont’s highest peak made all the difference.
In a display of offensive parity, all seven goals in the game were registered by different players. No one had more than one assist, either.
Scoring for the Raiders were Derek Baxter, unassisted in the first period, and Bo Graves, assisted by Ashton Tibbits in the second.
Liam Newhouse stopped 35 shots for the Raiders.
“Mount Mansfield is deep and comes in waves. They all skate hard and pressure the puck. It was a difficult night where we had to execute quickly with pressure,” Raider coach Jon Grace said. “We had great pressure in the offensive zone and kept possession for opportunities. We had a few mental lapses where we got into the ‘skate it ‘til you lose it’ mentality that cost us.”
Feb. 8
Stowe/PA 9, Northfield 0
Woody Reichelt scored three minutes into the game and the Raiders were off to the races, adding eight more goals to shut out Northfield at Kreitzberg Arena.
Reichelt had a goal in each period to earn his hat trick, and two of his goals were unassisted.
Two Raiders scored their first varsity goals in the rout, with Caden Ciaraldi finding the net in the first period and Tegan Darrow scoring in the third. Both players also had assists.
Also scoring for Stowe/PA were Derek Baxter with two goals and Bo Graves and Fletcher Newton with one apiece.
Adding assists were a pair of Nolans (Ian and Nathan) and Ashton Tibbits.
Goalie Liam Newhouse blocked all 20 shots that came his way.
“We were able to spread the scoring out a bit which was nice to see,” coach Grace said. “We need to continue working on our defensive zone coverage and systems play as we move into the last part of our season.”
