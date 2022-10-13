As most teams enter the second half of the season, the golfers pack it up for the year, and PA is in the hunt.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Golf
Oct. 6
D-II qualifier at Neshobe Country Club
PA’s Ty Whyte finished in the medal hunt during an 18-hole outing in Brandon, and qualified for the state championship this week, along with the rest of his team.
PA finished sixth out of 15 teams to punch its card to the state match, held today (Oct. 13) at Orleans Country Club.
Whyte’s score of 80 was good enough for fifth overall, out of 89 golfers. Also finishing for the Wolves were Ashton Tibbits with a score of 89, Aiden Slayton (96), Carter Hoffman (104), Noble Beerworth (116).
Joseph Barwood of Hartford High School was the overall champ during the qualifiers in Brandon, and his school was tops, too.
Oct. 3
Copley Country Club
PA had a double victory at its home municipal course, with Ty Whyte winning the boys’ competition and Ebba Sjolander taking home the gold for the girls.
Whyte finished with a three-over-par score of 39, as his team bested golfers from Lamoille and Hazen. Sjolander was playing as a team of one.
Rounding out the foursome for PA in the team scorings were Ashton Tibbits (40), Carter Hoffman (46) and Bradley Coolum.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 11
U-32 2, PA 1
Finn O’Donnell had a goal and an assist and Rory McLane had a goal as their Raiders beat PA, sending the Wolves to 7-3-1 this season.
Aiden Slayton scored late for PA, off a feed by Max Kuhnle.
Oct. 6
PA 1, Lake Region 0
Kayle Cochran came up big for the Wolves, scoring the only goal of the game, deep into the second half.
Coach Faraci’s post-game notes may have acknowledged the beauty of the foliage on the drive to the Northeast Kingdom, but they also observed some ugliness on the pitch.
“The game got a little rougher than needed and was not controlled enough by the referees,” Faraci said. “We ended up with two concussions and one injury trip to the ER. Warning the referees to take control did not seem to do enough on this particular day.”
Max Kuhnle had the assist on Cochran’s goal, and goalie Chandler Follensbee earned the shutout with nine saves. Lincoln Racine had 11 saves for Lake Region.
