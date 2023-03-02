It’s playoffs time and there’s plenty of local hoops and hockey left, as the PA girls’ basketball team plays tonight in the Barre Auditorium and the skaters set their sights championship hockey action at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
No. 5 PA 43, No. 4 White River Valley 39
The Wolves are in the Aud.
The PA girls’ hoops team outlasted a higher-ranked opponent to punch their card to the Division III semifinals in the storied Barre Auditorium, where home-court advantage belongs to those who bring the bigger bus.
The fourth-seeded Wolves (15-7) play top-ranked Windsor (19-2) tonight, Thursday, for a chance to play in Saturday’s final at the Aud.
Game time tonight is 6:30 p.m. Whoever wins will play the winner of tonight’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Hazen (20-1) and No. 3 Thetford (17-5).
Boys’ basketball
No. 6 Vergennes 61, No. 11 PA 46
The Francis boys — Oakley and Abram — led all scorers with 16 each, while Oakley added 8 rebounds and 3 assists to his stat line to move past 11th-ranked PA.
Chandler Follensbee led the Wolves with 11 points, while Gus Veit and Sawyer Beck each added 8 points. PA ends the season 8-13.
Girls’ hockey
No. 9 Stowe/PA 1, No. 8 Missisquoi 0
Ava Buczek, who waited until the second half of the season to notch her first career goal, scored perhaps the biggest one yet, with the lone netter against the high-ranked Thunderbirds.
Isabel Donza was credited with the assist, after her shot on goal in the second period was deflected and Buczek scored off the rebound.
Raider goalie Iris Cloutier, named the Burlington Free Press’s player of the week, registered her first career shutout.
The Raiders faced off in the Division II quarterfinals Wednesday against the No. 1 seeded Woodstock Wasps, who got stung by Stowe in the state soccer championship this past fall. That game was played after press deadline. The winner will face off in the semifinals against No. 5 Middlebury, which beat fourth-ranked Hartford 5-2 in a quarterfinal game played Tuesday night.
Boys’ hockey
No. 5 Stowe/PA 7, Missisquoi 1
Three Raiders — Ashton Tibbits, Woody Reichelt and Bo Graves — scored two goals apiece to send the Thunderbirds back to Franklin County.
Reichelt’s second goal was a crowd-pleaser. It was his 100th career point and came with one second left on the game clock.
“I am so proud of Woody to have reached this huge milestone,” coach Jon Grace said. “He works hard. He is a leader. He deserves this and I am so glad he was able to reach it at home.”
Beau Reynolds scored MVU’s singleton.
Stowe/PA (14-7) traveled to fourth-ranked Rutland Wednesday for a quarterfinal game played after press deadline.
“This is going to be a really tough game. We need to be technically perfect as the playoffs continue,” Grace said.
The winner faces top-ranked Mt. Mansfield (20-2), which beat No. 8 Milton Tuesday 4-2.
Stowe/PA 6, St. Johnsbury 2
Stowe extended its late-season winning streak by tripling the Hilltoppers at Stowe Arena, led by a two-goal, two-assist night from Bo Graves.
Stowe led 3-0 after the first frame and never lost the lead.
This despite bringing St. J playing a particularly pressure-packed period, according to Grace.
Grace praised goalie Liam Newhouse for keeping his team in the game early until the Raider skaters found their rhythm, and he pointed out the ability of the center to play both sides of the ice.
“We ask a lot out of them defensively and they have accepted this as their role on this team,” Grace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.