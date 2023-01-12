The boys and girls of winter finally got to compete in outdoor sports last week, despite a balmy start to the new year. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Nordic skiing
Jan. 6
Freestyle race at Craftsbury
While some folks in the north country were boiling sap because it was warm enough to do so, the wizards at Craftsbury Outdoor Center managed to farm enough snow to hold a 5.5K skate race for area Nordic skiers.
Montpelier won the girls’ team event and Craftsbury won for the boys.
For local teams, PA finished third for girls and fourth for boys, with Lamoille right behind them in each event. Stowe had a seventh-place finish in the boys’ skate event.
In individual results for girls, Anna Isselhardt led the way for the Wolves, finishing 8th, just a second ahead of teammate Gabbie Schafer, who finished 9th. Mia Smith finished 25 to round out the girls’ team.
For the boys, PA’s top finisher was Zander Waskuch in 12th place out of 44 skiers. He was followed by teammates Gavin Jolly (17th), Magnus Hayden (23rd) and Tristin Williams (39th).
Coach Mark Isselhardt, one of four PA Nordic skippers, praised the skiers who “had to work hard through three laps in soft conditions.” He also marveled that there was snow at all in a mild first week of January.
“It’s nothing short of amazing what the folks at Craftsbury have been able to do with snowmaking and grooming,” Isselhardt said. “Their commitment to the sport is truly impressive and keeping high school racing in northern Vermont alive this season.”
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 7
Stowe/PA 7, Burr & Burton 4
Woody Reichelt scored a goal in each period to complete his hat trick as the Raiders beat Burr & Burton.
In addition to Reichelt’s usual scoring prowess, the offensive highlight came courtesy of Logan Wilson, who scored his first career goal with 42 seconds left in the first period. That must have tasted good because Wilson scored his second career goal a half minute later.
Also scoring for Stowe/PA were Ashton Tibbits and Aaron Leppiko with a goal apiece, Lepikko’s coming unassisted into an empty net in the game’s waning seconds. Reichelt also had two assists to go with his hat trick, for a total of five points.
“I could probably mention Woody every night,” coach Jon Grace said. “He never gives up. He is tenacious. He frustrates the opposing team and will make plays happen when the other team gives him an opening.”
Jan. 4
Colchester 4, Stowe/PA 0
The Lakers iced out the Raiders with a two-goal second period bookended by single-score periods, each goal notched by a different skater.
Coach Grace called Colchester “an exceptional team” and heaped praise on his Raider skaters for sticking together and staying positive despite being shelled all night.
Goalie Liam Newhouse was a particularly puck-addled player, facing a total of 55 shots over the three periods.
“He stayed mentally engaged and made some next level saves that were truly impressive,” Grace said.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 7
Hartford 3, Stowe/PA 1
Iris Cloutier stopped 22 shots while Hartford snuck through a puck a period to beat the Raiders at Stowe Arena.
Madison Barwood led the scoring with two goals and helped with the third. Isabel Donza scored the Raider goal.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 10
PA 60, Montpelier 43
Shelby Wells (18 points) and Josie Simone combined for 34 points as the Wolves beat Montpelier in the state capital.
Jan 5
PA 57, Oxbow 49
The Wolves broke open a tight game that was deadlocked entering the fourth quarter to beat Oxbow by eight points, outscoring the Olympians 18-10 in the final frame.
Wells led all scorers with 26 for Peoples.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 7
Danville 70, PA 60
In a high school barnburner, no one had a hotter touch than Danville’s Andrew Jones, who smoked the competition with 43 points, carrying his team to a 10-point victory over an otherwise high-powered Wolves squad.
Chandler Follensbee paced PA with 22 points, while Sawyer Beck added 16.
