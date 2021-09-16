Here’s how Peoples Academy’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 13
PA 5, Hazen 0
As indicated by the scoreboard, Peoples dominated the game from whistle to whistle, with two goals in the first half and three more in the second.
According to coach Brett Sarsfield, multiple players got some of their first minutes of the season, and PA played “with a confident attacking mentality while leaving little to no chances for the opposition.”
Scoring for PA were Sadie Baranyay with two goals — assisted by Mia Smith and Anna Isselhardt — and Lucy Nigro and Weslie Carlson each scoring unassisted.
Sarsfield said the team has scored as many goals, 10, in its first three games as the team did all last season. Those have come courtesy of six different players, from every grade level and every position minus goalie.
Hazen’s goalie provided PA’s fifth point on an own goal.
“It is really rewarding and exciting to see the progress of this group. We have come a long way from even a couple of weeks ago, and know we still have far to go to reach our potential,” Sarsfield said.
The girls next travel to Montpelier Saturday for a 1 p.m. game. They host Lake Region Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Sept. 11
Thetford 4, PA 3
Saturday’s game was a back-and-forth affair with three goals by each team in the first half before Thetford scored with under three minutes left to break the deadlock and walk away with the victory.
Sarsfield said it was notable to score three times against the Division 3 defending champions.
Scoring for PA were Gabbie Schaffer, Shelby Wells and Sadie Baranyay, the latter assisted by Anna Isselhardt.
Scoring for Thetford: Naima Bolles, Kiran Black, Lily Welsh, Madison Powers.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 14
Montpelier 1, PA 0
Peoples Academy played in its third straight shutout to start the season but, unlike its first two games, was the team with the zero on the scoreboard.
Montpelier scored in the first half, and both teams settled into defensive mode for the rest of the game. It gives the Wolves their first loss and marks the first goal the team has allowed this year.
The team travels to Randolph Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game and Lamoille Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Sept. 11
PA 5, Thetford 0
Ollie Nigro scored twice for Peoples on the road at Thetford Academy.
The Wolves came out with three goals in the first 30 minutes and added a couple extra late ones to blank Thetford.
Three other Wolves each knocked in a goal — Nathan Nolan, Ivan Buczek and Rowan McClain. Helpers were provided by Sawyer Beck with two assists and Matthew Moeykens with one.
Sept. 3
PA 1, BFA 0
The Wolves took their season opener into extra, extra time after a nil-nil outing in regulation, winning in the second overtime period.
PA’s Ollie Nigro booted home the game winner in the 98th minute, courtesy of a corner kick by teammate Matthew Moeykens.
Goalie Chandler Follensbee recorded 9 saves for the Wolves.
Cross country
Sept. 11
Randolph Invitational at VTC
Seven runners represented Peoples Academy at the Randolph Invitational meet. According to coach Julie Higgins, “It was the first meet ever for this super young team and everyone made a goal beforehand and reached it.”
With such small numbers, PA didn’t qualify for team scoring, but here are the individual results for the Wolves in their first outing.
Alyiah Peno-Camley was PA’s top finisher in the girls’ race, finishing 110th in the 175-person race, with a time of (26:43.46). Eva Volk finished 116 (27:21.10) and Lila Dobson was the third Wolf across the line, finishing 144th (29:29.45).
For the boys’ race, Jason Wang was PA’s top finisher, in 163rd out of 215 racers (23:51.13). Bronson Swindele-Viele finished 203rd (30:55.60), Joe Ward finished 210th (38:21.70), and Tyler Douglas finished 212th (43:42.26).
The next meet is Saturday at U-32.
Golf
Sept. 10
Peoples Academy hosted Hazen and Lamoille at Copley County Club. The home team won the match with a score of 177.
The Wolves were led by Isaiah Thomas, who shot a 41, Ty Whyte (43), Ashton Tibitts (44) and Noble Beerworth (49).
No information was provided for girls’ scores.
The team played at Ryder Brook in Morrisville Wednesday after deadline and host again at Copley on Monday, Sept. 20. They hit the road for Barre Wednesday, Sept. 22.
