Here’s how PA teams fared in the past week, as the regular season winds down and playoff scenarios emerge.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 22
No. 4 PA 49, No. 13 Bellows Falls 13
The Wolves entered the first round of the Division III playoffs seeded fourth, after a 13-6 season. Thanks to a harder schedule, defending champs Lake Region drew a three-seed with a 11-6 regular season record, and drew PA rival Stowe in the first round.
Nonetheless, the Wolves made short work of Bellows Falls, behind three players with double-digit nights.
Shelby Wells scored 17 and had 4 steals, Morgan Reeve had 14 points and 4 steals, and Mychaela Watson had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks.
PA moved on to the quarterfinals as the home team against No. 5 White River Valley. That game will be played Friday at Stowe High School, since PA’s gym is not regulation-sized and cannot host playoff games.
Feb. 17
PA 41, Randolph 19
Randolph didn’t stand a Galloping Ghost of a chance in the Copley Hill gym, as host PA doubled up the visitors.
Watson was the leading scorer, with 14 points, along with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Ariana Keene (10 points) and Sadie Baranyay (8 points) also scored multiple buckets for the Wolves.
Abby Garvin was Randolph’s leading scorer with eight.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 21
U-32 51, PA 35
Feb. 18
Montpelier 79, PA 43
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 19
PA/Stowe 4, St. Johnsbury 3
Despite a 1-0 Raider lead at the end of the first period, the Hilltoppers climbed back and forced PA/Stowe to trade scores before pulling out the win at the Stowe Arena.
Woody Reichelt scored the first goal two minutes into the game and scored his team’s fourth goal with four minutes left in the game. Between the Woody bookends, Hayden Tibbits and Adrian Bryan each scored for the Raiders.
Gehrig Beck scored for St. J. with less than a minute in regulation, but it wasn’t enough to force overtime.
“I was very impressed with St. Johnsbury. They had very good skaters and played very well in their defensive zone to keep the game close,” coach Jon Grace said. “We played well in the first period but came out a bit flat in the second which led to a momentum change. We slowed the game down in the third which allowed us to create opportunities off the transition. We get better every day, and we need to continue to bury our chances if we want to have success going into the playoffs.”
Feb. 16
PA/Stowe 5, MVU 0
The Raiders blanked Missisquoi up north at Highgate Arena, even though PA/Stowe coach Grace credited MVU’s defense while also praising his own goalie, Liam Newhouse, who stopped 25 shots.
“The game could have played out differently if our team defense wasn’t as good as it was and if Liam didn’t stand on his head to keep us in it,” Grace said.
The game was close for the first 18 minutes of game time, with a 0-0 tie to end the first period, before Derek Baxter scored first for the Raiders.
Reichelt led the offense with two goals, while Eames Eiden and Bryan rounded out the scoring.
“MVU has a lot of players that skate well and play physical,” Grace said. “We had big games out of Tegan Darrow, Cooper Shove and Ivan Stancliff who played exceptional team hockey.”
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 20
Rice 10, PA/Stowe 4
Five different Rice players scored, including three with multiple goals, on a rare Sunday makeup game.
Katie Craig led all scorers with a hat trick, while teammates Becky Penney and Caroline Banks each scored twice.
Rice scored half its goals in the second period, and three of those in a four-minute span.
Isabel Donza led the way for the Raiders with a goal and an assist, while Orly Bryan, Iris Stacey and Arli McLaughlin added one each. Kate Tilgner had two helpers for PA/Stowe and goalie Iris Cloutier stopped 16 shots.
U-32 9, PA/Stowe 4
The U-32 Raiders doubled up on their green and white same-namers behind the offensive output of two hat-trickers.
Alyssa Frazier scored four goals for U-32 and her teammate Caitlyn Fielder scored thrice.
Four different PA/Stowe skaters found the net, with one goal apiece from Ellie Ortiz, Bryan, Lydia Wilson and Donza. Donza was last week’s Burlington Free Press girls’ athlete of the week.
