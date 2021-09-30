Here’s how Peoples Academy’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 28
PA 6, Spaulding 0
PA goalie Chandler Follensbee notched a shutout by turning away as many would-be goals as his teammates scored during a Tuesday night game under the lights at Spaulding. One of Follensbee’s saves came on a penalty kick.
Ollie Nigro, the team’s leading scorer this year, scored his 13th, 14th and 15th goals of the season after a hat trick. Also providing scoring offense were Max Kuhnle with two goals and Daniel Manning.
The win puts PA at 6-1 on the season and sets up an anticipated home game against arch-rival Stowe Friday night.
“The nice thing about the game tonight was the teamwork,” coach Angie Faraci said. “Every player had to step up and support one another. Whether it was to start, play a few minutes in a different position or step in to play for an injured/sick player. Wonderful, admirable teamwork.”
Sept. 24
PA 2, Paine Mountain 1
The team also known by the more boring moniker of Northfield/Williamstown arrived a little late for the game in Morrisville, so PA got a little extra warm-up time to set up some plays and strategize.
Paine didn’t seem to have too many problems warming up during the game, though, pressuring the Wolves with an aggressive forward-midfielder combination that PA’s backs handled just fine. The back-and-forth action was reflected in the 0-0 score at the end of the first half, and well into the second.
Ivan Buczek finally scored for the Wolves in the 55th minute off a pass from Cooper Shove. Nigro added the all-important second goal in the 70th minute off a dribble and a 25-yarder.
Paine Mt. still had 10 minutes to put a scare in the fans, though, scoring with 1:11 on the clock to rob goalie Follensbee of a shutout.
“It was a tough goal to give up, but Paine Mt.’s determination should be a lesson that we cannot let up or open the opportunity for another team to score,” coach Faraci said.
Sept. 22
PA 6, Lamoille 2
Nigro and Max Kuhnle — the latter in his first game of the season — each scored two goals and Matthew Moeykens and Buczek each netted one of their own as PA beat Lamoille.
Coach Faraci singled out Zander Washkuck for praise for his consistent play throughout the game.
“He created the space to play in, made the passes to feet, found the quick transition, and took the open shots on net when he could,” Faraci said.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 27
Lamoille 2, PA 0
The Lancers’ Phoebe Loomis broke open a defensive nil-nil battle with less than three minutes in the game and added a header from a corner kick with 44 seconds left on the clock to blank the Wolves.
PA coach Brett Sarsfield coached for the Lamoille boys last year, and was familiar with the Lancer system.
“We knew this would be a battle, and it certainly was,” Sarsfield said. “They were able to find the game winner inside of three minutes left in the game, on a great individual effort; that is just how games sometimes go. I have a lot of respect for their program and coaching staff, and it took everything we had to make it a difficult match. It was very back and forth for much of the game, and we were able to create many dangerous chances throughout, while our defense held strong at the back. Although it is disappointing, we should keep our heads high knowing we played a great game, too, and the players should take pride in their efforts.”
Sept. 24
North Country 7, PA 0
Six different North Country players scored goals and PA netminder Josie Simone stopped three times as many shots during a thorough shutout in Morrisville.
Scoring for North Country were Sabine Brueck with two scores and Makenzie Parenteau, Josie Fortin, Lahna Descheneau, Bria Austin, Sabine Brueck, Natalie Holmes with one each.
Sarsfield said, “It's always a great opportunity to go play a Division I team on the road. They were a good team, and it was a challenge that was a little beyond where we currently are as a group. Taking a loss is always hard, but we’ve also started to be bitten by the injury bug and that has made for some additional hurdles we need to overcome. It does, however, give some opportunities to younger players and hopefully will allow them to get important minutes to develop for the future.”
