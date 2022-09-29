Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 23
PA 7, Paine Mountain 0
The Wolves scored two last second goals and five more in between them to best Paine Mountain on a chilly day in central Vermont.
The first appearance on the scoreboard for either team came when Sawyer Beck scored at the 39:59 mark on a feed from Nathan Nolan. The last goal came in a similar fashion, with one tick on the game clock — Ivan Buczek off an assist from Max Kuhnle.
In between was a flurry of Wolves offense and nada from the opponent.
Buczek and Beck each scored another during that second half, whole Rowan McClain added two of his own, and Nolan added one to round out the scoring.
Kuhnle had a second assist, and Buczek, McClain, Beck, Cooper Shove all had helpers, too.
Speaking to the offensive drought in the first half, coach Angie Faraci said, “It may get frustrating to build all those opportunities and not see a goal. However, if you flip that mindset and recognize all the opportunities we created … that is awesome.”
Sept. 21
PA 9, Lamoille 0
Two Wolves scored multiple goals to blank rival Lamoille.
Nathan Nolan led the way for PA with a hat trick, while Sawyer Beck scored twice.
Also scoring singletons for PA were Rowan McClain (3 assists), Zander Wascuch (2 assists), Sam Stutz and Aiden Slayton. Adding assists to the scoresheet were Ivan Buczek and Max Kuhnle, with one apiece.
Lamoille goalie Matthew Brosseau was valiant in his efforts, saving 11 shots from going in.
Coach Faraci said 17 players suited up for the game.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 27
Lake Region 1, PA 0
All the scoring was done in the first half, as Lake Region’s Paige Currier redirected a through ball from teammate Madison Bowman at the 26:40 mark.
Peoples’ goalkeeper Josie Simone was otherwise stalwart in goal, making 10 saves on the day.
Sept. 24
PA 4, Lamoille 2
Cross country
Sept. 26
Danville HS
Host Danville narrowly edged Peoples Academy to win the boys event, despite the Wolves placing four runners in the top 10.
Danville’s Peter Searls was the difference maker, taking the win for the boys, as the host school beat PA by two points. Oxbow was a distant third in the small meet.
Top finishers for PA were: AJ West (3rd), Magnus Hayden (6th), Eric Grover (7th), Mark Thompson (8th), Tristin Williams (16th), Hayden Smith (19th) and Tyler Douglas (21st).
For the girls, Lilley Anderson took home a second gold for Danville out of a field of just 10 runners. Otherwise, it was a whole lot of Wolves, as PA was the only school to bring enough runners to put together a team score.
Finishing for the PA girls were: Adele Marcoux (3rd), Abigail Noonan (6th), Kendall Van Blunk (7th), Ami Keller-Angelo (8th) and Ashley Douglas (10th).
Sept. 21
Stowe events fields
The Raider boys swept the top three to win the team title at a home meet featuring runners from seven schools.
Enzo Delena was the overall top runner, followed by Stowe teammates Samson Berlin and Matthew Doehla in second and third. The Raiders also had two more in the top 10, with Ethan Choularton finishing 9th and Kenan Griffith in 10th.
Other Stowe boys finishing were Joshua Kelley (12th), Calvin James (20th), Zach Peterman (25th), Henry Bass (49th) and Heath Colbert-Lourie (52nd).
Peoples Academy’s boys finished fifth place in the team standings, led by Magnus Hayden in 24th place. He was followed by teammates Eric Grover (34th), AJ West (36th), Tyler Bacon (38th), Campbell Rea (40th), Tristin Williams (48th), Joe Ward (54th), Tyler Douglas (55th) and Hayden Smith (56th).
The girls’ race was a smaller field, with only two schools bringing enough runners for team points. St. Johnsbury topped the team leaderboard with Stowe in second.
The girls’ overall winner was McKenna Knapp, running for North Country.
Stowe’s top finisher was Hattie Mitchell in fifth place. She was followed by teammates Lydia Matson (6th), Abrie Howe (10th), Ava Beal (29th) and Hannah Crawley (30th).
PA had a few runners, too: Adele Ramirez-Valcour (24th), Kendal Van Blunk (31st), Ashley Douglas (32nd) and Abigail Noonan (33rd).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.