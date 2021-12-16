The winter sports season is underway, marking a significant difference between last year’s heavily COVID-affected cold season. Here’s how Peoples Academy’s teams fared last week.
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 11
South Burlington 4, PA/Stowe 3
The Wolves had home ice against the Raiders and chipped away at an early 3-0 PA/Stowe lead to emerge on top.
The Raiders scored all three of its goals in the first period, with Bo Graves getting things started a minute and a half into the game on a feed from Aaron Lepikko. Woody Reichelt scored twice in the first, once unassisted and once on an assist from Derek Baxter.
But then came South Burlington, evening things up in the second on goals from Ethan Parkinson (two goals) and one from Shane Burke. Will Bradley scored the game winner in the second minute of the final period.
“We executed our game plan and unfortunately sometimes the game doesn’t fall in your direction,” Stowe coach Jon Grace said. “We had great team defense and capitalized on our chances early in the game. South Burlington is a very talented team and we stayed with them until the end. This is a great starting point for us, and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse had 27 saves and Wolves’ Blake Truchon stopped 17.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 10
PA 69, Lamoille 60
Ezra Allen led the Wolves, and all players, with 18 points as PA won in a season-opening rivalry match just a few miles down Route 15 at Lamoille Union. Sawyer Beck added 14 points for PA.
Lamoille had four scorers in double digits in its losing effort, with Liam Dearborn scoring 17 to lead the Lancers. Jackson Stanton (13), Elliot Tilton (12) and Nolin Wuestenberg (11) also cracked the 10-point barrier.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 13
Peoples 47, Stowe 15
Shelby Wells accounted for more than half of PA’s total points, scoring 26 as the Wolves beat sister school Stowe.
Dec. 10
PA 59, Twinfield 26
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 11
CVU/MMU 9, PA/Stowe 0
The combined — and, quite frankly, frightening sounding — CougarHawks of Champlain Valley and Mount Mansfield outshot the combined PA/Stowe team 46-4 in a shutout at Cairns Arena.
Seven players scored at least one goal for the CougarHawks, with goalie Grace Ferguson earning the shutout between the pipes.
