Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 5
Peoples 64, Montpelier 46
PA steadily chipped away at Montpelier’s early lead until tying the game with 30 seconds in the third quarter, and then just put the foot on the gas. The Wolves held the Solons to 12 points in the fourth frame while scoring 26.
Shelby Wells led all scorers with 27, and teammates Mychaela Watson (13 points) and Emma Courtmanche (12) provided the extra offense.
But Josie Simone may have been the game changer, snatching 13 rebounds.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 7
Danville 60, Peoples 43
Dillon Brigham dominated for Danville, scoring 24 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and doling out 7 assists.
Chandler Follensbee led the way for the Wolves, with 18 points.
Feb. 5
Peoples 53, Thetford 42
Feb. 2
Peoples 56, Harwood 50
The Wolves beat Division 2 Harwood on the road behind Chandler Follensbee’s clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. Follensbee sank 8 of 10 from the line and led all scorers with 27 points.
Teammate Augustus Veit added 15 for the Wolves.
Harwood’s leading scorer was Cooper Olney, with 9.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 7
PA/Stowe 5, Brattleboro 4
Stowe scored four straight unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of game time to come back from a 3-1 deficit, led by Isabel Donza, who scored two-thirds of her hat trick in the third to first tie the game and then put her team on top.
Feb. 5
Woodstock 9, PA/Stowe 2
Feb. 2
Rice 3, PA/Stowe 2
Rice edged Stowe in the final minutes of a game that saw 20 minutes go by without a goal.
Rice led 2-1 after the first period, but Isabel Donza tied it up for PA/Stowe in the second. Caroline Banks scored the game winner for Rice with under three minutes left on the clock.
Also scoring for the Raiders was Kate Tilgner.
PA/Stowe goalie Iris Cloutier was again busy in the net, stopping 39 shots.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 5
U-32 5, PA/Stowe 3
After a scoreless first period, two U-32 players scored twice and came out on top of another Raider-versus-Raider rivalry showdown.
Lance Starr and Hazen Stoufer each scored twice for U-32.
For PA/Stowe, Bo Graves had a pair and Adrian Bryan added another, as the team did all its scoring in the second period.
“U-32 has a lot of good skaters who can handle and shoot the puck and who are experienced in this league,” PA/Stowe coach Jon Graves said. “We did a great job limiting their opportunities and keeping them out of dangerous areas of the rink during the 1st period. We started strong again in the second period but got away from our game which caused a momentum change. We are a tough win for every team we play.”
Feb. 2
PA/Stowe 3, Brattleboro 3
The Raiders traveled from near the base of Vermont’s highest peak to the state’s southernmost city and duked it out, settling for a tie.
Each team scored once in each period, trading ties all night, but it was penalties that did Stowe in — all three Brattleboro goals came on power plays.
Hayden Tibbits, Woody Reichelt and Ashton Tibbits all scored for the Raiders, in that order.
Coach Grace gave a shout-out to defender Brandon Allen, calling him “solid all night.”
“Brattleboro plays a similar style to ours and each team traded chances. When we maintain focus and keep with the game plan, we are very hard to beat. When we get away from what we do we run into problems,” Grace said. “We need to continue to work hard and get better so these games fall our way later in the year.”
Nordic skiing
Feb. 5
Classical race at BFA-Fairfax
Home team BFA-Fairfax got the team win in a three-team, 25-person field, with Brendan Quinn taking the top honors.
Peoples Academy was one skier short of qualifying for team points but had two skiers in the top 10.
Zander Waskuch finished 5th for the Wolves, and Jason Wang came in 9th. Tristin Williams came in 24th.
Jan. 28
Freestyle race at U-32
Burlington High School took the top three places and the team win, with Maeve Fairfax leading the way in the girls’ race.
Peoples only brought the girls to the varsity race, with Maddy Schaffer boasting a fifth-place finish. Teammate Phoenix Masten came in 16th for the Wolves.
In the boys’ race, two Montpelier teams, U-32 and Montpelier High, dominated the top 10 places, with Montpelier edging the Raiders for the top place.
U-32’s Oliver Hansen won overall for the boys.
Peoples didn’t bring enough boys to qualify for team points but did manage to round out the top of the pack individually, with Zander Waskuch coming in 10th.
Other PA boys finishing were Tristin Williams, in 35th place, and Eric Grover, in 39th.
