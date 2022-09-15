Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 12
PA 7, Hazen 0
The Wolves blanked Hazen in Hardwick to cap a streak of three straight shutouts, entering Saturday’s homecoming with a 3-1 record.
“I’m very happy with the team's progress over the first four games of the season,” coach Bill Cleary said. “Our possession has increased with each game, and the players are really starting to come together as a team.”
PA hosts its homecoming game versus Montpelier on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Sept. 9
PA 1, Thetford 0 (OT)
The Wolves scored the golden goal in overtime to put away an always-tough Thetford squad. The hometown boys were even reserved enough to wait until after the final whistle to storm the field (see related, Page 1).
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 10
PA 4, Thetford 1
Down 1-0 at the half, Rowan McLain scored bang-bang goals for the Wolves to turn the Thetford lead on its head.
Sawyer Beck and Ivan Buczek created more daylight on the scoreboard, while Max Kuhnle played the role of helper, dishing off three assists.
Golf
Sept. 10
Copley Country Club in Morrisville
Ty Whyte of Peoples Academy was the top individual finisher at his hometown municipal course, shooting a one-under 35. Stowe took home the team trophy, behind Isaiah Thomas’s 38. He was followed by teammates Rowan Turner (41), Will Brochhausen, (42) and Caden Ciaraldi (43).
Lake Region (177 strokes) was second in the boys’ team competition, while host PA placed third (187).
For the girls, PA’s Katie Privie was the top finisher with a 51, while teammate Ebba Sjolander shot a 60.
Sept. 7
Enosburg Falls Country Club
PA’s Ty Whyte posted a two-over-par score of 38 to take home the gold medal as his team bested Lamoille for the top spot in the two-team boys’ competition at Enosburg. Behind Whyte were teammates Ashton Tibitts, who shot a 43, Aiden Slayton (46) and Noble Beerworth (49).
Peoples showcased the top female golfer, too, as Katie Privie shot a 60.
