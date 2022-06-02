Playoff season started this week, and the baseball players intend to keep swinging their bats well into June, while the softball players pack up their mitts until next year.
Baseball
May 31
No. 3 PA 10, No. 14 Randolph 0
The third-ranked Wolves started the defense of their Division III title by galloping all over the Ghosts from Randolph in a five-inning mercy-rule game.
Winning pitcher Chandler Follensbee was on the mound for all five innings, tossing 7 strikeouts and letting up three hits.
He also went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Providing some of that high-scoring offense were Ben Alekson (2-for-3 with a triple), Alex Lanpher (2-for-2) and Cam Strong (1-for-2 with an RBI).
The Wolves host No. 6 Montpelier Friday at 4:30 p.m.
If the defending champs want to repeat, they will have to do it in a championship game against rival Hazen, the top-seeded team in the tournament.
But first things first. Hazen is on the other side of the bracket.
May 27
PA 13, Lamoille 0
Another five-inning game for the Wolves saw them trounce arch-rival Lamoille.
Starting pitcher Ben Alekson struck out 12 for PA, allowing one hit, and went 1-for-2 at the plate, banging in 3 RBI.
Also making contact for the Wolves were Jack Lund (1-for-2), Augie Leven (2-for-3 with 2 RBI) and Alex Lanpher (2-for-3 with 2 RBI).
Softball
May 31
No. 5 Lake Region 10, No. 12 PA 4
Tyra Scelza had a triple, an RBI and two runs to lead Lake Region over PA in the first round of the playoffs.
Mikayla Richardson was the winning pitcher in a complete game.
Sarah Collier had two hits for PA, while Emily Ward and Avianna Wein each had a single and an RBI.
May 26
Lyndon 22, PA 1
