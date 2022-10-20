As the high school golfers pack it in for the rest of the cold season, the rest of the local varsity squads are just getting warmed up, as the regular season winds down and teams await next week’s playoff seedings.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ golf
Oct. 13
State championships at Orleans Country Club
Otter Valley had the top golfer in the Division II championships and another in the top 10 to take the team title by two strokes over second-place Hartford.
Stowe came in fourth place in the team standings and Peoples finished sixth.
Representing Lamoille County in the top 10 were Stowe’s Rowan Turner who finished in a three-way tie for sixth place and Ty Whyte of Peoples Academy, one stroke behind them.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 13
PA 13, Lyndon 0
Talk about bad luck for Lyndon. The Wolves scored 13 on the 13th, although reports that a person carrying a mirror tripped over a black cat while walking under a ladder were unfounded.
Sawyer Beck had a hat trick for PA, while Harrison Frazee and Chandler Follensbee (aka the normal goalie) each scored two. Netting singletons were Max Kuhnle, Sam Stutz, Zander Waskuch, Griffin Johnson, Cooper Shove and Derek Baxter.
In a game that featured more shots fired than youth hunting weekend, Lyndon goalies Tyler Schave and Hayden Marceau combined for 18 saves.
So lopsided was the game that coach Faraci used the second half to try out some new tactics, playing a mini-game within the game called 21 that the team has worked on during practice — aiming to complete 21 passes in a row.
Faraci reserved special praise for Jonathan Brosseau, who had a shutout while starting in his first game, blocking two shots along the way.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 18
PA 6, Lyndon 0
Oct. 12
Spaulding 1, PA 0
