Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 16
PA 3, Randolph (OT)
What does it take to come back from a 2-0 deficit with 36 minutes left in the game?
“Heart, determination, and discipline … the three characteristics of success displayed on the field tonight from our PA boys’ soccer team,” explained PA coach Angie Faraci following the squad’s second overtime contest in three days.
The Wolves turned the tide on visiting Randolph after Nathan Nolan scored on a direct kick and Sawyer Beck added the tying goal off a Galloping Ghost turnover.
Nolan helped set up the game-winner with another free kick four minutes into overtime. Nolan drove the ball low and it bounced around enough in the box to give fellow senior Rowan McClain time to kick it through.
That offense was supplemented by the tenacious defense of goalie Chandler Follensbee, who saved nine goals.
Sept. 14
PA 2, Montpelier 2 (OT)
Facing the Division II runner-up on its home fields with the Capitol building glistening in the background, the Wolves played Montpelier to a tie.
Coach Faraci credited goalkeeper Follensbee for playing off his line and the defense for playing high in its own territory to help box in a Solon offense inclined to run a lot and attack the goal.
“Our forwards had to play big, bigger and bigger,” Faraci said, “holding a ball and playing it to a supporting player only to move and get the ball back. Plus they had to press and pressure the ball to direct our defense on the attacking half of the field. They did a great job directing the play.”
Griffin Johnson scored in the 17th minute off a cross from Max Kuhnle, and Nolan scored what would be the last goal of the game five minutes into the second half, leaving 45 minutes — 35 in regulation and 10 in overtime — of straight defense.
Cross country
Sept. 17
U-32 Invitational
More than 200 boys and girls took to the woods of East Montpelier for one of the perennially largest meets of the year, hosted by a school that more often than not populates the top of podium.
U-32 won the boys’ team event, with four runners in the top 10.
The PA boys finished 13th as a team, with a tight foursome finishing close together, led by Magnus Hayden, crossing in 74th place. He was followed by teammates Mark Thompson (75th), AJ West (76th) and Eric Grover (78th). Tristin Williams rounded out the Wolves fivesome, crossing in 112th place.
Lamoille Union’s boys placed eight in the team standings, out of 16 schools scoring team points. The Lancers were led by Mason Porter, who finished 20th out of 119 runners. Joining him at the finish were teammates Elliot Rowe (34th), Isaac Stebbins (73rd), Joseph Orost (82nd) and Jordan Sartwell (93rd).
For the girls, the host school had to settle for a first-place tie with that other perennial D2 powerhouse, Harwood. U-32’s Amy Felice was the overall winner in a close finish where the top three were separated by four seconds, Felice with a winning time of 20:27.45.
The Lancer girls were also eighth place as a team, with 13 schools competing. They were paced by Anna Gale in 29th place. Also finishing for Lamoille were Natalie Start (32nd), Leah Jourdan (44th), Lily Walsh (64th), Jade Deuso (75th), and Sela Churchill (90th).
