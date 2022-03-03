Some teams are done, some teams move on. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 26
No. 5 White River Valley 48, No. 4 PA 39
Tanner Drury scored 17 as her White River Valley squad knocked the higher-seeded Wolves out of the Division 3 playoffs.
Mychaela Watson scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds for Peoples, and Shelby Wells also had 11 points.
The Wolves end the season 14-6-3. White River Valley plays top seed Windsor today in the semifinals.
Boys’ basketball
March 1
No. 8 Green Mountain 58, No. 9 PA 48
The Wolves were bounced from the playoffs in the first round, after entering the postseason with a 9-9 record and a 9th-place ranking.
Feb. 26
Peoples 61, Danville 38
A win in the final game of the regular season evened up PA’s record at 9-9, good enough for a 9-seed in the playoffs.
Feb. 24
Peoples 50, Lamoille 46
The penultimate game of the regular season saw a classic nail-biter in one the state’s best basketball rivalries — at least, that’s what folks around here say.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 26
No. 7 PA/Stowe 5, No. 10 Brattleboro 1
The Raiders started off the first game of the playoffs trying in vain to break the defenses of Brattleboro goalie Derek Harvey. But once Ashton Tibbits notched the first goal of the game five minutes into the second, the Raiders continued to find the back of the net.
Stowe coach Jon Grace said the opposing coach took a wise timeout after Tibbits’ goal, “put some adrenaline” into Brattleboro.
“We came out a bit flat and weren’t executing well after that timeout, which allowed them back in the game,” Grace said. “We buckled down after they scored and got a little bit more mentally engaged to come home with the win.”
Woody Reichelt had a hat trick for the Raiders — “He picks pucks off opponents sticks like no other player I have seen in this league,” Grace said.
Aaron Lepikko rounded out the scoring, notching the goal that may have sapped Brattleboro of that brief adrenaline boost.
PA/Stowe played one of its arch-rivals, and mascot match, the Raiders of U-32 in the quarterfinals, played Wednesday after press deadline. U-32 came into the game ranked second, with a 13-5 record.
Feb. 23
PA/Stowe 3, Harwood 0
Coach Grace used to play for the Harwood Union hockey program, and after a shutout of his former team in the last game of the regular season, he said he knew what to expect going in.
“Harwood is an exceptional team with a ton of firepower. We needed to play perfect to have success tonight,” he said. “We may have played perfect tonight. Technical perfection is what I expect at this point in the season and that is what we need to do to continue having success.”
Grace wasn’t kidding about firepower, as PA/Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse had to turn away a whopping 49 shots to earn his no-no. Grace said Newhouse had a shield in Eames Eiden; he estimated Eiden himself stopped 10 shots.
“It really was a defensive struggle for us the whole game that we were able to come out on top from,” Grace said.
Derek Baxter (assist from Tibbits) and Lepikko (from Adrian Bryan and Reichelt) each scored for the Raiders in the first period, and Reichelt added the final goal with just over a minute in the game.
The Raiders ended the regular season on a hot streak, and an 8-7-3 record going into the playoffs.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 26
No. 9 Brattleboro 4, No. 8 PA/Stowe 1
The 4-16 Raiders drew home ice in the only Division 2 first round game, losing against a Brattleboro team that had one fewer wins in the regular season.
A tight game going into the third period, with Brattleboro up 2-1, broke open for the Colonels after a goal on a 5-on-3 power play and an extra one ferda with less than a minute in the game.
Isabel Donza scored PA/Stowe’s lone goal, and Iris Cloutier was as busy as ever in goal, stopping 35 shots.
Girls’ Nordic skiing
Feb. 26, 28, state championships
The two-day Nordic skiing championships saw a familiar face atop the podium, as Harwood’s Ava Thurston dominated both the classical and freestyle disciplines to repeat as the Division 2 state champion.
In local results from Monday’s freestyle race at Rikert Nordic Center, Lamoille Union’s Maggie McGee finished her high school career in third place.
Peoples Academy’s top finishers were Gabby Schaffer, in 26th, followed by Lucy Nigro (48th), Anna Isselhardt (57th), Mia Smith (63rd), and Lila Davis (68th).
For the Lancers, besides McGee, Mae Searles came in 17th, followed by Adelle MacDowell (28th), Kaylee White (35th), Anna Gale (42nd), and Natalie Stewart (59th).
In the girls’ classic race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, the finishing order was just about what it’s been for the past few years: Thurston first and McGee second.
Isselhardt was the top finisher for PA, coming in 25th in the 71-skier competition. Also finishing for PA were Gabby Schaffer in 32nd, Nigro (55th), Phoenix Masten (57th), and Mia Smith (62nd).
Other finishers for LUHS were Mae Searles in 17th, followed by Kaylee White (26th), Adelle MacDowell (33rd), Anna Gale (34th), and Natalie Start, 63rd.
Boys’ Nordic skiing
Feb. 26, 28, state championships
The U-32 boys took home the gold after two days of competition.
In Monday’s freestyle race at Rikert, Austin Beard was the top finisher, with his U-32 Beard-bro, Carson Beard, in 5th place.
For Peoples, per usual, Zander Wascuch led the way, finishing 24th in the 80-skier race. He was followed by teammates Eric Grover (69th), Jason Wang (73rd), and Tristin Williams (77th).
In the boys’ classical race, U-32 held down half of the top 10 to grab half the team title. Tzevi Schwartz was the top skier for the team and the top Division 2 finisher — second place overall to Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio.
In the 83-skier field, Zander Waskuch was PA’s top skier, coming in 38th, a little over three minutes off the leader. Also finishing for PA were Jason Wang in 51st, Eric Grover in 76th and Tristin Williams, right behind Grover.
Lamoille Union’s top skier was Hugh Johnson, finishing 18th. Also finishing for the Lancers were George Sullivan in 34th, Kaiden Boissoneault (39th), Mason Porter (56th), Zeb Whitlock (58th), Hayden Cheever (63rd), and Ben Gale (73rd).
PA coach Mark Isselhardt said the weekend marked was Jason Wang’s final race, as the team’s lone senior.
“Jason brings a passion for skiing and determination to improve that stands as a great example for others,” Isselhardt said. “He joined the team freshman year and has made amazing progress each of his four years.”
