The weather over the past week may have looked like June, but this is still the early season for spring sports, and the teams are still just coming alive. Here’s how the Wolves fared last week.
Peoples Academy varsity roundup
Tommy Gardner
News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dutch Mill Diner gets new owner
- Former snack bar owner accused of burning his rental home
- Johnson day care provider faced earlier allegations of abuse
- Recovery Center closes in Johnson
- Percy teen carves up West Coast snowboard scene
- Board again: Morristown picks from dozen hopefuls
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, March 31-April 6
- Lamoille County Court report, weeks of March 27-April 3
- Morristown Police Department statistics, March 31-April 6
- Morristown voters effectively end town meetings
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.