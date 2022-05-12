Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Baseball
May 10
PA 19, Williamstown 0
The mercy rule ended this drubbing long after it was due, as PA went through its lineup more times than a kid on a merry-go-round.
Jack Lund, Ben Alekson and Augie Leven led in hitting, with each of them notching three hits — Alekson had five trips to the plate in five innings and hit in 4 RBI.
He was solid on the mound, too, pitching a no-hitter on 11 strikeouts and two walks.
May 5
PA 6, Danville 0
The Wolves continued their 2022 trend of not letting losing opponents get to home plate, blanking Danville on the road.
Chandler Follensbee secured another shutout on the mound, pitching a complete game and striking out 17 batters while letting up four hits.
On offense for PA, three batter hit doubles, with Ben Alekson going 2-for-3, Derek Baxter 1-for-2 and Augie Leven 1-for-4.
Softball
May 10
PA 20, Williamstown 9
PA bounced back from a rough home loss to win on the road against Williamstown.
May 9
BFA-Fairfax 16, PA 1
In a game that lasted only five innings before being called BFA pounded on PA in Morrisville.
Sara Coloney, the Bullets’ pitcher, shelled the Wolves both on the mound at the plate. She pitched all five innings, fanning 10 batters while allowing three hits. On offense, she went 3-for-3, with a double and RBI.
Mychaela Watson added some offensive spark for PA, tallying two hits.
