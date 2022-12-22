Friday’s snowstorm may have canceled varsity contests across the state, but it also put down a nice base that has skiers eagerly sharpening their edges and waxing their bottoms and otherwise looking past dry land training.
In the meantime, here’s a look at the past week of action in ball and puck sports.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 19
PA 36, Stowe 25
In a low-scoring defensive battle, the Wolves claimed Lamoille South bragging rights with an 11-point win over sister school Stowe.
Stowe’s Parker Reeves led all scorers with 13 in the Raiders’ losing effort. PA’s high scorers were Emma Courtemanche with 11 and Josie Simone with 10.
Dec. 15
PA 66, Danville 22
The closest Danville came to matching PA is the fact that both team’s scores are perfectly divisible by 11, as is the 44-point gap between the two squads.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 19
Danville 56, PA 40
Andrew Jones led all scorers as his Danville squad beat Peoples in Morrisville.
Chandler Follensbee paced the Wolves with 22 points.
“Danville just came in and outplayed us (in) all phases of the game,” PA coach Todd Yando said.
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 19
Middlebury 5, Stowe/PA 0
Erin Sears scored 80 percent of the Tigers’ goals, finding the back of the net four times. Ireland Hanley added the other goal.
Dec. 17
U-32 6, Stowe/PA 4
Winning their own Dr. Butsch tournament, the Raiders of East Montpelier bested the Raiders of western Stowe.
Hannah Drury and Gabrielle Cruickshank each scored twice for U-32, whose victory came despite a hat trick by Stowe’s Isabel Donza, the game’s leading scorer. Also scoring for Stowe was Hannah Cleary.
The two teams’ goalies had an equally busy night in net, with Stowe’s Iris Cloutier saving 25 and Adelaide Croteau saving 26 for the other Raiders.
Dec. 14
Burr & Burton 5, Stowe/PA 1
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 17
U-32 5, Stowe/PA 0
Hazen Stoufer scored twice for U-32 and three of his teammates contributed goals enroute to a blanking of Stowe.
Liam Newhouse was again busy in goal for Stowe, stopping 37 shots.
“This was one of those nights where things just seemed to not go our way,” coach Jon Grace said. “We had plenty of opportunities but unfortunately none of them found the back of the net.”
Grace had some early season bright spots that could bode well for the Raiders, pointing out the play of some of the squad’s less heralded playmakers like Logan Wilson and Tegan Darrow on offense and Ian Nolan and Caden Ciaraldi on defense.
Dec. 14
Stowe/PA 5, Rutland 3
Woody Reichelt earned a hat trick and Ashton Tibbits added two goals to lead the Raiders to victory over Rutland.
Grace said Reichelt is “tenacious in all three zones, which makes him a difficult player to compete against.” Grace also credited the defense and goalie Newhouse, who had 31 saves and “stood on his head to save the ones that got through.”
He said there is still plenty of room to do in a season that is more a marathon, less a sprint.
“Our players have been working hard at improving our defensive zone coverage and I think today paid dividends,” Grace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.