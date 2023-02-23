The regular season has wound down and the girls’ basketball playoffs have begun, with boys’ basketball and hockey pairings still to be determined as of press time.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 21
No. 5 PA 55, No. 12 Stowe 28
In a first-round sister school matchup, the Wolves advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Stowe.
Shelby Wells led PA and all scorers with 21 points while Josie Simone added 11.
For Stowe, it was once again Parker Reeves taking on all comers, scoring 20 of the Raiders’ 28 points.
PA will play Friday against the winner of No. 4 White River Valley and No. 13 Woodstock. That game was played Wednesday after press deadline.
Stowe ends the season 4-15.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 20
U-32 62, PA 61
U-32 played spoiler during senior night on Copley Hill, holding onto the slimmest of margins as the Wolves missed two attempts in the waning seconds to win it.
Sawyer Mislak had 19 points for the Raiders to lead all scorers, while three PA players scored double digits — Chandler Follensbee with 15, Hudson Mace with 14 and Sawyer Beck with 13.
“I really wanted to pull this one out for the seniors,” coach Todd Yando said. “They have been great and will miss them.”
Feb. 15
PA 60, Lake Region 45
Sawyer Beck led all scorers with 21 points to lead the Wolves over Lake Region, joined in the double-digit club by teammates Hudson Mace (17 points) and Chandler Follensbee (13).
Mace scored 14 of his points in a monster first quarter, prompting the Rangers to play him extra close, which Yando said “opened up lanes for Sawyer and Sawyer did a great job of getting to his sweet spot on the floor.”
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 20
South Burlington 6, Stowe 5
A back-and-forth high scoring affair ended with the Wolves on top and a whole lot of players earning ink in both teams’ scorebooks.
Sabrina Brunet led South Burlington with three goals including the game winner with less than two minutes in the third period.
Isabel Donza did her one better in a losing effort by the Raiders and Kate Tilgner also scored for Stowe/PA.
Feb. 18
Stowe/PA 2, Missisquoi 2
The Raiders and Thunderbirds played to a tie in the waning days of the regular season.
Feb. 15
Stowe/PA 7, Brattleboro 4
Five different Raiders scored goals, led by Donza and Tilgner with two apiece and rounded out by Falon Forrest, Jackie Henderson and Lydia Wilson with singletons.
Willow Romo had a hat trick for Brattleboro in the loss.
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 20
Stowe/PA 4, Burlington 3
Peaking at the right time, the Raiders skated to their third straight win and fourth in five games down the stretch, this one over a big-league team from Vermont’s biggest burg.
After finding themselves down 2-0 to the Seahorses in the first period, the Raiders got one back in the waning seconds of the period off a goal by Bo Graves and found the net twice in the second while blanking Burlington in the middle frame.
Burlington tied things up in the early part of the third period before Ashton Tibbits put it away with the winner 13:25 into the third.
“Burlington is a very good team, is well coached, and is deep. We knew this game was going to be a tough matchup for us,” coach Jon Grace said.
Feb. 18
Stowe/PA 4, Lyndon 1
Woody Reichelt scored his second three-period hat trick in three games as the Raiders sent Lyndon packing with a three-goal deficit.
Ashton Tibbits rounded out the scoring for Stowe/PA, while Zachary Griffith scored LI’s solo goal.
Raider coach Jon Grace praised his team for responding well to intense physical pressure during an emotional game that saw the Stowe/PA squad sporting No. 31 on their sweaters in honor of former goalie Jack Seivwright, who died the week before in a skiing accident.
Feb. 15
Stowe/PA 5, Brattleboro 2
Woody Reichelt scored twice to lead the Raiders to a win over Brattleboro, which made things look a little closer on paper by scoring with four ticks left on the clock.
Nordic skiing
Feb. 15
It was a good day for Montpelier ski teams as the U-32 girls won their own meet and the Solons from down Route 2 were tops in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ race, PA finished second as a team, led by Anna Isselhardt crossing in ninth place out of 54. She was followed five seconds later by teammate Gabbie Schaffer (10th), and then Phoenix Masten (17th), Lucy Nigro (25th) and Mia Smith (37th).
The girls were paced by overall winner Julia Thurston from Harwood Union, the most recent addition to Harwood’s storied cross country running and skiing family.
In the boys’ team event, PA earned fourth, with Zander Waskuch notching the team’s top finish, 5th out of 58. He was followed by teammates Magnus Hayden (12th), Gavin Jolly (14th) and Will Whipkey (45th).
The top finisher in the boys’ race was Steven Supan from Montpelier.
