The regular season has wound down and the girls’ basketball playoffs have begun, with boys’ basketball and hockey pairings still to be determined as of press time.

Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.

Boys hockey triumphed over Lyndon

The Stowe boys all wore No. 31 on their uniforms for Saturday’s home hockey game against Lyndon in honor of former goalie Jack Seivwright.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.